Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Future plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUTR   GB00BYZN9041

FUTURE PLC

(FUTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/11 11:30:00 am
2352 GBX   -2.41%
11:38aFUTURE  : acquires Marie Claire US as part of brand expansion
PU
05/10FUTURE  : launches eCommerce graduate programme
PU
05/05FUTURE  : launches new publication Play Magazine
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Future : acquires Marie Claire US as part of brand expansion

05/11/2021 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Future plc, the global platform for specialist media, today announces the acquisition of the joint venture to produce Marie Claire US, the premium women's lifestyle brand.

The acquisition will strengthen the organisation's position in the women's lifestyle vertical in North America in line with its strategic approach for expansion and further diversification in the territory.

Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future, said:'With nearly 17.5 million visitors a month, this is a flagship women's lifestyle brand and I'm delighted that we are adding it to our already strong Women's Lifestyle Vertical.'

'Our continued growth and success is proof of our strategy in action. We've had fantastic results expanding the Marie Claire UK brand and we believe that with our expertise in terms of audience, ecommerce and platform, we can develop the offering to grow the Marie Claire US audience significantly.'

Jean de Boisdeffre Executive Director of MC International said:'We are thrilled with this new co-operation with Future. We strongly believe that this agreement will create a new, and even more successful era for the Marie Claire brand in the US and Canadian markets. We are sure this will be an exceptional fit between our Brand and the Future Group's expertise, that will create opportunities to leverage and expand Marie Claire into new and exciting business territories.'

Marie Claire US joins Future's successful stable of Women's Lifestyle brands including Marie Claire UK, Woman&Home, GoodToKnow and new launch MyImperfectLife.com. It will increase the organisation's global monthly reach in this vertical to 30m.

Future has simultaneously entered into a licence to produce Marie Claire US for the next five years. The site and its accompanying print offering were previously run as a joint venture between Hearst Magazines and Marie Claire international.

Disclaimer

Future plc published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 15:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FUTURE PLC
11:38aFUTURE  : acquires Marie Claire US as part of brand expansion
PU
05/10FUTURE  : launches eCommerce graduate programme
PU
05/05FUTURE  : launches new publication Play Magazine
PU
04/21FUTURE  : expands eCommerce offering with luxury partnership
PU
03/26FUTURE  : publishes 2020 Gender Pay Gap report
PU
03/18FUTURE  : Ongoing success for Barcroft Studios
PU
03/10FUTURE  : announces the launch of woman&home in South Africa
PU
02/23FUTURE  : Berenberg Raises Future Price Target, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
02/23FUTURE  : Deutsche Bank Keeps Future at Buy, Boosts PT
MT
02/22FUTURE  : acquires GoCo Group plc
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 555 M 785 M 785 M
Net income 2021 69,9 M 99,0 M 99,0 M
Net Debt 2021 219 M 310 M 310 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,4x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 2 887 M 4 082 M 4 085 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,60x
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 037
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart FUTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Future plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 482,14 GBX
Last Close Price 2 410,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel Bernadette Addison Chief Financial Officer
Richard Norman Legh Huntingford Non-Executive Chairman
Ying Li Chief Technology Officer
Jason MacLellan Senior VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTURE PLC38.67%4 082
NEWS CORPORATION52.70%15 782
INFORMA PLC3.53%12 073
SCHIBSTED ASA9.69%10 690
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED26.29%9 814
PEARSON PLC23.78%8 964