Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Future plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUTR   GB00BYZN9041

FUTURE PLC

(FUTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Future : offers trainee writer placements as part of Kickstart Scheme

06/24/2021 | 05:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Future plc, the global media group and leading digital publisher, is offering six trainee news writer roles as part of the UK's Kickstart Scheme, which aims to give young people on Universal Credit and facing long-term unemployment the opportunity to train in a new career.

The placements underline Future's continued support of individuals looking to build a successful career in the digital media industry and are based in London across our tech, entertainment, women's lifestyle and specialist brands.

Working with Media Trust, candidates chosen this week will be invited to attend an onboarding week before beginning the six month placement on 12 July 2021.

And as part of Future's commitment to paying a living wage, the London living wage will be paid to individuals placed in these roles.

Disclaimer

Future plc published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 09:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FUTURE PLC
05:47aFUTURE  : offers trainee writer placements as part of Kickstart Scheme
PU
06/23FUTURE  : Marie Claire leads panel on Covid and gender equality
PU
06/15FUTURE  : Deutsche Bank Increases Future PT, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
05/28FUTURE  : title, What's on TV, partners with The National Television Awards
PU
05/28FUTURE  : welcomes FCA's measures to ensure greater competition
PU
05/27FUTURE  : Mozo launches new broadband comparison service
PU
05/21FUTURE  : GoCompare launches multi pet campaign as part of its Advantage offer
PU
05/20Today on Wall Street: Volatility is rife, U.S job growth picks up
05/20TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Aviva, Baidu, FedEx, J Sainsbury...
05/19Commodity stocks, inflation data drag FTSE 100 down
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 583 M 813 M 813 M
Net income 2021 86,3 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2021 214 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,8x
Yield 2021 0,07%
Capitalization 3 808 M 5 317 M 5 314 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,90x
EV / Sales 2022 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 037
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart FUTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Future plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3 178,00 GBX
Average target price 2 973,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target -6,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel Bernadette Addison Chief Financial Officer
Richard Norman Legh Huntingford Non-Executive Chairman
Ying Li Chief Technology Officer
Jason MacLellan Senior VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTURE PLC82.85%5 317
NEWS CORPORATION41.62%14 748
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED47.82%11 802
INFORMA PLC-6.05%10 822
SCHIBSTED ASA15.02%10 702
PEARSON PLC24.25%8 889