Future : offers trainee writer placements as part of Kickstart Scheme

Future plc, the global media group and leading digital publisher, is offering six trainee news writer roles as part of the UK's Kickstart Scheme, which aims to give young people on Universal Credit and facing long-term unemployment the opportunity to train in a new career.

The placements underline Future's continued support of individuals looking to build a successful career in the digital media industry and are based in London across our tech, entertainment, women's lifestyle and specialist brands.

Working with Media Trust, candidates chosen this week will be invited to attend an onboarding week before beginning the six month placement on 12 July 2021.

And as part of Future's commitment to paying a living wage, the London living wage will be paid to individuals placed in these roles.