    FRETAIL   INE752P01024

FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED

(FRETAIL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/29 07:16:05 am EDT
22.80 INR   -4.80%
05:37aFUTURE RETAIL : Cessation
PU
04/26S&P Global Keeps Future Retail's Rating at SD
MT
04/25Indian shares slide over 1%; Future Group companies tumble
RE
Future Retail : Cessation

04/30/2022 | 05:37am EDT
FUTURE RETAIUI

30th April, 2022

To,

Corporate Relationship Department (CRD)

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Sandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Sandra East,

Scrip Code: 540064

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code of Debt: 958809, 958810 & 959518

Symbol: FRETAIL

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub. : Intimation of cessation from office of Independent Director of the Company

Ref. : Disclosure under Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Further to our earlier communication, we write to inform you that Ms. Gagan Singh (DIN: 01097014) who was re- appointed as an Independent Director for a period of one (1) year effective 30"' April , 2021 now ceased to be an Independent Director on completion of her term on 29th April, 2022. Consequently, she also ceased to be a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Deal Strategy Committee of the Company.

The Company records appreciation for the valuable contribution, association and support made by Ms. Gagan Singh during her tenure as an Independent Director of the Company.

The details in respect of above director as required to be disclosed in terms of SEBI Listing Regulations read with SESI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09th September, 2015 and SSE Circular No. LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 & NSE Circular No.: NSE/CMU2018/24, both dated 20th June, 2018 are given in "Annexure A"to this letter.

Please further note the names of the other listed entities in which she holds directorships including the category of directorship and membership of board committees, is enclosed as Annexure - "B".

We request you to take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours fa~hfully,

For Future Retail Limited

C P Toshniwal

Chief Financial Officer

Encl. : as above.

CC:

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited 2, Shenton Way, #02-02, SGX Centre 1. Singapore 068 804

Registered Office: Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwarl Vikhroli Link Road, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai 400 060 P +91 22 4055 2200, F +91 22 4055 2201 , www.futureretail.co.in

FUTURE REIAi UI

Annexure "A"

Particulars

Name of Director

Ms. Gagan Singh

Reason for change, if any

Cessation / Vacation of office

(completion of term)

Effective date of Re af)~iAlffieAI I Cessation

29th April, 2022

Term of Re-appointment

Not Applicable

Brief Profile

Not Applicable

Disclosure of relationships between Directors

Not Applicable

Affirmation

Not applicable

Criteria of Independence

Not Applicable

Registered Office: Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road. Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai 400 060 P +91 22 4055 2200, F +91 22 4055 2201 , www.futureretai l.co.in

FUTURE RETAIUI

Annexure "8"

Names of the listed entities in which Ms. Gagan Singh holds Directorships, indicating the category of Directorship and Membership of Board Committees are as under:

SI. No.

Name of the Listed Entities

Category of Directorship and Membership of Board

Committees

1

Timex Group India Limited

Independent Director

Audit Committee

Chairperson

Stakeholder Relationship Committee

Member

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Member

J

Registered Office: Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwari Vikhroli link Road, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai 400 060 P +91 22 4055 2200, F +91 22 4055 2201 , www.futureretail.co.in

Disclaimer

Future Retail Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 09:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
