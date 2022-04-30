Future Retail : Cessation

FUTURE RETAIUI

30th April, 2022

To, Corporate Relationship Department (CRD) Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Sandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Sandra East, Scrip Code: 540064 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code of Debt: 958809, 958810 & 959518 Symbol: FRETAIL Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub. : Intimation of cessation from office of Independent Director of the Company

Ref. : Disclosure under Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Further to our earlier communication, we write to inform you that Ms. Gagan Singh (DIN: 01097014) who was re- appointed as an Independent Director for a period of one (1) year effective 30"' April , 2021 now ceased to be an Independent Director on completion of her term on 29th April, 2022. Consequently, she also ceased to be a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Deal Strategy Committee of the Company.

The Company records appreciation for the valuable contribution, association and support made by Ms. Gagan Singh during her tenure as an Independent Director of the Company.

The details in respect of above director as required to be disclosed in terms of SEBI Listing Regulations read with SESI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09th September, 2015 and SSE Circular No. LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 & NSE Circular No.: NSE/CMU2018/24, both dated 20th June, 2018 are given in "Annexure A"to this letter.

Please further note the names of the other listed entities in which she holds directorships including the category of directorship and membership of board committees, is enclosed as Annexure - "B".

We request you to take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours fa~hfully,

For Future Retail Limited

C P Toshniwal

Chief Financial Officer

Encl. : as above.

CC:

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited 2, Shenton Way, #02-02, SGX Centre 1. Singapore • 068 804

Annexure "A"

Particulars Name of Director Ms. Gagan Singh Reason for change, if any Cessation / Vacation of office (completion of term) Effective date of Re af)~iAlffieAI I Cessation 29th April, 2022 Term of Re-appointment Not Applicable Brief Profile Not Applicable Disclosure of relationships between Directors Not Applicable Affirmation Not applicable Criteria of Independence Not Applicable

Annexure "8"

Names of the listed entities in which Ms. Gagan Singh holds Directorships, indicating the category of Directorship and Membership of Board Committees are as under:

SI. No. Name of the Listed Entities Category of Directorship and Membership of Board Committees 1 Timex Group India Limited Independent Director Audit Committee Chairperson Stakeholder Relationship Committee Member Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member

