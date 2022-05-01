Future Retail : Resignation

FUTURE RETAIUI

01 st May, 2022

To, Corporate Relationship Department (CRD} Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Sandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street Bandra East , Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 540064 Symbol: FRETAIL Scrip Code of Debt: 958809. 958810 & 959518 Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub. : Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Ref. : Disclosure under Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Li sting Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, {"Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform that Mr. Virendra Samani has tendered his res ignation from the post of Company Secretary / KMP and Compliance Officer of the Company to pursue other opportunities outside the organisation .

The Company has accepted his resignation and he shall ceased to be the Company Secretary I KMP with effect from 30th April, 2022. Consequent to his resignation , Mr. Virendra Samanl also ceases to be Compliance Officer of the Company.

The Company endeavours to appoint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in due course as permitted under applicable regulations.

