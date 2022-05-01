Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Future Retail Limited
  News
  Summary
    FRETAIL   INE752P01024

FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED

(FRETAIL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/29 07:16:35 am EDT
22.80 INR   -4.80%
01:57aFUTURE RETAIL : Resignation
PU
04/30FUTURE RETAIL : Cessation
PU
04/26S&P Global Keeps Future Retail's Rating at SD
MT
Future Retail : Resignation

05/01/2022 | 01:57am EDT
FUTURE RETAIUI

01 st May, 2022

To,

Corporate Relationship Department (CRD}

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Sandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street

Bandra East ,

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 540064

Symbol: FRETAIL

Scrip Code of Debt: 958809. 958810 & 959518

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub. : Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Ref. : Disclosure under Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Li sting Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, {"Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform that Mr. Virendra Samani has tendered his res ignation from the post of Company Secretary / KMP and Compliance Officer of the Company to pursue other opportunities outside the organisation .

The Company has accepted his resignation and he shall ceased to be the Company Secretary I KMP with effect from 30th April, 2022. Consequent to his resignation , Mr. Virendra Samanl also ceases to be Compliance Officer of the Company.

The Company endeavours to appoint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in due course as permitted under applicable regulations.

Kind ly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Future Retail Limited

CP Toshniwal

Chief Financial Officer

CC :

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited 2, Shenton Way , #02-02 , SGX Centre 1. Singapore - 068 804

Future Retail Limited (Formerly known as Bharti Retail Limited)

Reg istered Office: Knowledge House , Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwarl Vikhroll Link Road , Jogeshwari (Ea st), Mumbai 400 060 P +91 22 4055 2200, F +91 22 4055 2201 , www.futureretall .co.in

CIN: L51909MH2007PLC268269

Disclaimer

Future Retail Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 05:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
