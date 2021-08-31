Log in
    FRETAIL   INE752P01024

FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED

(FRETAIL)
General Announcement::Appeal before Delhi High Court - update

08/31/2021 | 11:32am EDT
To,

31st August, 2021

Dept. of Corporate Services (CRD)

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra East,

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 540064

Symbol: FRETAIL

Scrip Code of Debt: 958809, 958810 & 959518

Dear Sir / Madam,

Ref : Scheme update and Disclosure under Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing and other Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Sub : Appeal No. 21 of 2021 and Appeal No. 51 of 2021 filed by FRL before High Court of Delhi challenging the orders dated 2 February 2021 and 18 March 2021 respectively passed by Justice Midha.

Please be informed that the subject Appeals together with separate appeal filed by the Promoters were listed for hearing on 31 August 2021 before the Hon'ble Division Bench of the Delhi High Court and the same have been disposed off in view of the judgment dated 6 August 2021 passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in Civil Appeal Nos. 4492 to 4497 of 2021.

The above is for your information and record please.

This may be treated as disclosure under applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Future Retail Limited

C. P. Toshniwal

Chief Financial Officer

  1. : Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited 2, Shenton Way, #02-02,SGX Centre 1. Singapore -068804

Future Retail Limited (Formerly known as Bharti Retail Limited)

Registered Office: Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai 400 060 P +91 22 4055 2200, F +91 22 4055 2201, www.futureretail.co.in

CIN: L51909MH2007PLC268269

Disclaimer

Future Retail Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 15:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 66 895 M 917 M 917 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 023 M 328 M 329 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Future Retail Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kishore Laxminarayan Biyani Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Rakesh Gopikishan Biyani Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Chandra Prakash Toshniwal Chief Financial Officer
Behram Kabrajee Head-Sourcing, Quality Assurance & Technical
Rajesh Seth Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED-42.63%334
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.19.59%43 556
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.29.68%38 127
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED40.70%34 398
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-7.05%23 581
COLES GROUP LIMITED-2.04%17 296