General Announcement::Appeal before Delhi High Court - update

To, 31st August, 2021 Dept. of Corporate Services (CRD) Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 540064 Symbol: FRETAIL Scrip Code of Debt: 958809, 958810 & 959518 Dear Sir / Madam,

Ref : Scheme update and Disclosure under Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing and other Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Sub : Appeal No. 21 of 2021 and Appeal No. 51 of 2021 filed by FRL before High Court of Delhi challenging the orders dated 2 February 2021 and 18 March 2021 respectively passed by Justice Midha.

Please be informed that the subject Appeals together with separate appeal filed by the Promoters were listed for hearing on 31 August 2021 before the Hon'ble Division Bench of the Delhi High Court and the same have been disposed off in view of the judgment dated 6 August 2021 passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in Civil Appeal Nos. 4492 to 4497 of 2021.

For Future Retail Limited

C. P. Toshniwal

Chief Financial Officer

