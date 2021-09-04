General Announcement::Newspaper Advertisement for Annual General Meeting and Cut Off date.
09/04/2021 | 08:52am EDT
04th September, 2021
To,
Dept. of Corporate Services (CRD)
Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street,
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 540064
Symbol: FRETAIL
Scrip Code of Debt : 958809, 958810 & 959518
Dear Sir / Madam
Sub: Newspaper Advertisement for Annual General Meeting and Cut Off date.
Pursuant to Regulation 30, 47 and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find copies of the advertisements published in the newspapers viz. Free Press Journal (in English) and Navshakti (in Marathi) on 04th September, 2021 in compliance with the circular no. 20/2020 dated 05th May, 2020 read with circular no. 02/2021 dated 13th January, 2021, issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, informing about the Fourteenth (14th) Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Tuesday, 28th September, 2021 at 11:00 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means alongwith other details related to Cut-off date and remote e-voting.
