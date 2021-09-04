Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Future Retail Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRETAIL   INE752P01024

FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED

(FRETAIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

General Announcement::Newspaper Advertisement for Annual General Meeting and Cut Off date.

09/04/2021 | 08:52am EDT
04th September, 2021

To,

Dept. of Corporate Services (CRD)

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 540064

Symbol: FRETAIL

Scrip Code of Debt : 958809, 958810 & 959518

Dear Sir / Madam

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement for Annual General Meeting and Cut Off date.

Pursuant to Regulation 30, 47 and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find copies of the advertisements published in the newspapers viz. Free Press Journal (in English) and Navshakti (in Marathi) on 04th September, 2021 in compliance with the circular no. 20/2020 dated 05th May, 2020 read with circular no. 02/2021 dated 13th January, 2021, issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, informing about the Fourteenth (14th) Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Tuesday, 28th September, 2021 at 11:00 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means alongwith other details related to Cut-off date and remote e-voting.

The same is also been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.futureretail.co.in

You are kindly requested to take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Future Retail Limited

For Virendra Samani

Company Secretary

Encl.: as above.

CC:

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2, Shenton Way, #02-02, SGX Centre 1.

Singapore - 068 804

Future Retail Limited (Formerly known as Bharti Retail Limited)

Registered Office: Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai 400 060 P +91 22 4055 2200, F +91 22 4055 2201, www.futureretail.co.in

CIN: L51909MH2007PLC268269

Disclaimer

Future Retail Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 12:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 66 895 M 917 M 917 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 457 M 335 M 335 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Future Retail Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kishore Laxminarayan Biyani Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Rakesh Gopikishan Biyani Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Sadashiv Vasudeo Nayak Chief Executive Officer
Chandra Prakash Toshniwal Chief Financial Officer
Behram Kabrajee Head-Sourcing, Quality Assurance & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED-42.69%335
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.16.23%43 217
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.35.64%39 962
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED42.53%34 946
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-2.76%24 561
COLES GROUP LIMITED-2.21%17 614