General Announcement::Newspaper Advertisement for Annual General Meeting and Cut Off date.

04th September, 2021 To, Dept. of Corporate Services (CRD) Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 540064 Symbol: FRETAIL Scrip Code of Debt : 958809, 958810 & 959518 Dear Sir / Madam

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement for Annual General Meeting and Cut Off date.

Pursuant to Regulation 30, 47 and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find copies of the advertisements published in the newspapers viz. Free Press Journal (in English) and Navshakti (in Marathi) on 04th September, 2021 in compliance with the circular no. 20/2020 dated 05th May, 2020 read with circular no. 02/2021 dated 13th January, 2021, issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, informing about the Fourteenth (14th) Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Tuesday, 28th September, 2021 at 11:00 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means alongwith other details related to Cut-off date and remote e-voting.

The same is also been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.futureretail.co.in

You are kindly requested to take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Future Retail Limited

For Virendra Samani

Company Secretary

Encl.: as above.

CC:

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2, Shenton Way, #02-02, SGX Centre 1.

Singapore - 068 804

Future Retail Limited (Formerly known as Bharti Retail Limited)

Registered Office: Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai 400 060 P +91 22 4055 2200, F +91 22 4055 2201, www.futureretail.co.in

CIN: L51909MH2007PLC268269