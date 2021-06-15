Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Future Retail Limited
  News
  Summary
    FRETAIL   INE752P01024

FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED

(FRETAIL)
Summary 
Indian shares close at record highs as pandemic curbs ease, cases fall

06/15/2021 | 06:32am EDT
BENGALURU, June 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended at record highs on Tuesday, as declining COVID-19 infections prompted many states to re-open businesses, with a rally in broader markets also helping the sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.36% to 15,869.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.42% to 52,773.05 at close.

Many Indian states eased coronavirus restrictions on Monday, including the national capital New Delhi, where authorities allowed shops and malls to open as the number of new cases dropped to the lowest in more than two months.

India on Tuesday reported 60,471 new infections, the lowest since March 31.

The sentiment also tracked global stocks that hit a record high, as investors bet likely "transitory" inflation pressures will restrain the U.S. Federal Reserve from signalling a shift in policy settings.

Many investors expect the Fed to maintain its dovish stance at its two-day meeting starting on Tuesday. Some board members, however, have said the central bank should start discussing tapering its bond buying.

In Mumbai trading, financial stocks provided a boost to the Nifty 50, with ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd ending 1.6% and 0.7% higher, respectively.

The Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Private Bank Index, which have so far gained more than 0.55% this week, were among the top performers across sub-indexes rising between 0.85% and 1.07%.

Software services firm Infosys Ltd rose 0.8%, lifting the Nifty IT index by 0.23%.

Shares of Future Retail Ltd closed 10% higher, after staying at those levels since early trade. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.21% 1.4079 Delayed Quote.3.23%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED 9.99% 72.65 Delayed Quote.-16.07%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -0.46% 1479.45 End-of-day quote.3.00%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 1.60% 645.3 Delayed Quote.18.71%
INFOSYS LIMITED 0.83% 1473.9 Delayed Quote.16.40%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 66 895 M 912 M 912 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35 818 M 489 M 488 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kishore Laxminarayan Biyani Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Rakesh Gopikishan Biyani Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Chandra Prakash Toshniwal Chief Financial Officer
Behram Kabrajee Head-Sourcing, Quality Assurance & Technical
Rajesh Seth Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED-16.07%489
WALMART INC.-2.49%393 870
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.4.40%40 302
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.34.19%39 417
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED18.47%28 982
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-4.67%25 166