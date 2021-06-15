Indian shares close at record highs as pandemic curbs ease, cases fall

BENGALURU, June 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended at record
highs on Tuesday, as declining COVID-19 infections prompted many
states to re-open businesses, with a rally in broader markets
also helping the sentiment.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.36% to
15,869.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed
0.42% to 52,773.05 at close.
Many Indian states eased coronavirus restrictions on Monday,
including the national capital New Delhi, where authorities
allowed shops and malls to open as the number of new cases
dropped to the lowest in more than two months.
India on Tuesday reported 60,471 new infections, the lowest
since March 31.
The sentiment also tracked global stocks that hit a record
high, as investors bet likely "transitory" inflation pressures
will restrain the U.S. Federal Reserve from signalling a shift
in policy settings.
Many investors expect the Fed to maintain its dovish stance
at its two-day meeting starting on Tuesday. Some board members,
however, have said the central bank should start discussing
tapering its bond buying.
In Mumbai trading, financial stocks provided a boost to the
Nifty 50, with ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd
ending 1.6% and 0.7% higher, respectively.
The Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Private Bank
Index, which have so far gained more than 0.55%
this week, were among the top performers across sub-indexes
rising between 0.85% and 1.07%.
Software services firm Infosys Ltd rose 0.8%,
lifting the Nifty IT index by 0.23%.
Shares of Future Retail Ltd closed 10% higher,
after staying at those levels since early trade.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)