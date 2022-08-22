Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Future Retail Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRETAIL   INE752P01024

FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED

(FRETAIL)
08/22/2022
3.800 INR   -5.00%
Lenders to India's debt-ridden Future Retail submit loan claims of $2.64 billion

08/22/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
People move past a Future Retail's closed Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Lenders to India's Future Retail Ltd have submitted loan claims of about 210.58 billion Indian rupees ($2.64 billion) under the ongoing insolvency process, according to a document released on the company's website on Monday.

A Mumbai court earlier this year ordered bankruptcy proceedings against Future Retail after it defaulted on loans with over 30 entities and its secured lenders rejected a $3.4 billion sale of its retail assets to market leader Reliance Industries.

The latest claims were filed by 33 banks including Bank of New York Mellon, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Barclays Bank PLC.

The loan claims by lenders could change depending on lenders' calculations as the bankruptcy case proceeds.

($1 = 79.8600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nupur Anand; Writing by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Mark Porter)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -2.31% 48.7 End-of-day quote.-5.16%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) -0.96% 43.45 Delayed Quote.-24.43%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.33% 163.08 Delayed Quote.-11.62%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED -3.02% 1.93 End-of-day quote.-80.10%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -5.00% 3.8 Delayed Quote.-92.15%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -1.52% 1470.35 Delayed Quote.0.92%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.28% 2606.6 Delayed Quote.10.38%
STATE BK OF INDIA -1.74% 511.3 Delayed Quote.13.01%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 58 145 M 727 M 727 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 061 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Future Retail Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kishore Laxminarayan Biyani Executive Chairman
Behram Kabrajee Head-Sourcing, Quality Assurance & Technical
Rajesh Seth Chief Operating Officer
Jacob Mathew Independent Director
Jishnu Sen Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED-92.15%27
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD11.39%36 284
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-6.20%35 512
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-6.36%19 262
COLES GROUP LIMITED7.92%17 765
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.14.43%14 512