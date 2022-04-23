Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Future Retail Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRETAIL   INE752P01024

FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED

(FRETAIL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/22 07:14:05 am EDT
29.30 INR   -3.78%
08:34aReliance calls off $3.4 billion retail deal with India's Future Group
RE
04/22India's Future stares at bankruptcy as lenders reject $3.4 billion asset sale to Reliance
RE
04/08Fitch Ratings Affirms C Rating on Future Retail's US Bonds
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance calls off $3.4 billion retail deal with India's Future Group

04/23/2022 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's top retailer Reliance on Saturday called off its $3.4 billion deal with Future Group, saying it "cannot be implemented" after Future's secured creditors rejected it.

The deal was at the centre of legal battles since 2020 after Future's partner Amazon.com Inc legally blocked it, citing violation of certain contracts. Future denied any wrongdoing.

In a stock exchange filing on Saturday, Reliance said the deal now cannot go through as "the secured creditors of FRL (Future Retail) have voted against" it.

Future Retail and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Future's secured lenders on Friday rejected the deal, and the company, once India's second-largest retailer with more than 1,500 outlets, now faces the prospect of a bankruptcy process.

Future's fall is "an unfortunate event", one of the sources with direct knowledge of the dispute said on Saturday.

Amazon had obtained legal injunctions that stalled Future's deal with Reliance, sparking a series of legal battles in various forums, including an arbitration panel in Singapore.

In February, Reliance stunned the retail industry by suddenly seizing control of hundreds of Future stores, citing non-payment of rent, after assuming many of the leases held by cash-strapped Future.

That spooked bankers, some of whom have already initiated debt recovery proceedings against Future.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Aditya Kalra; editing by Jason Neely)

By Aditya Kalra and Swati Bhat


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED -4.12% 6.28 End-of-day quote.-35.26%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -3.78% 29.3 Delayed Quote.-42.49%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.23% 5823.59 Real-time Quote.-7.24%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.84% 2758.8 Delayed Quote.16.50%
All news about FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED
08:34aReliance calls off $3.4 billion retail deal with India's Future Group
RE
04/22India's Future stares at bankruptcy as lenders reject $3.4 billion asset sale to Relian..
RE
04/08Fitch Ratings Affirms C Rating on Future Retail's US Bonds
MT
04/01Future Retail Limited Announces Default in Payment of Interest Due on Non-Convertible D..
CI
03/31Future Retail CEO resigns amid legal battle, debt recovery
RE
03/31Future Retail Limited Announces Resignation of Sadashiv Nayak as Chief Executive Office..
CI
03/31India's Reliance defends takeover of Future stores in letter
RE
03/31NCLT Can Be Allowed to Continue with Future Asset Sale Proceedings
CI
03/19FUTURE RETAIL : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting
PU
03/17Indian shares end week 4% higher on financials boost, Fed hike
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 58 145 M 760 M 760 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 889 M 208 M 208 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Future Retail Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chandra Prakash Toshniwal Chief Financial Officer
Kishore Laxminarayan Biyani Executive Chairman
Behram Kabrajee Head-Sourcing, Quality Assurance & Technical
Rajesh Seth Chief Operating Officer
Virendra Samani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED-42.49%208
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD12.76%39 114
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.76%34 112
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-7.85%19 962
COLES GROUP LIMITED4.96%18 272
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.6.76%16 091