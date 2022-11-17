Advanced search
    540798   INE935Q01015

FUTURE SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS LIMITED

(540798)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-15
34.15 INR   +4.92%
01:09aFuture Supply Chain : Litigations/Disputes/Regulatory actions
PU
11/04Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited Announces Resignation of Shinichi Kakiyama as ­Non Executive Director
CI
11/01Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
Future Supply Chain : Litigations/Disputes/Regulatory actions

11/17/2022 | 01:09am EST
November 17, 2022

To,

To,

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Codes: 540798, 958280, 958281

Scrip Symbol: FSC

Ref : Disclosure under Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing and other Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Sub.: NCLT Section 9 Petition filed by Operational Creditors against the Company

Please be informed that Best Roadways Limited and Leap India Private Limited Operational Creditors have served an advance intimation of filing an Application under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against the Company for their payments. We have received a copy of the Petition and are in the process of taking legal advice.

The above is for your information and record please.

This may be treated as disclosure under applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited

VAIRAVAN THANGAVELU

Vairavan T.

Digitally signed by

VAIRAVAN THANGAVELU Date: 2022.11.17 10:49:27 +05'30'

Dy. Chief Financial Officer

Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited

Registered Office : Knowledge House Shyam Nagar, Off. Jogeshwari- Vikhroli Link Rd. Jogeshwari (E), Mumbai 400 060 - www.futuresupplychains.com

An ISO 9001:2015 and BS OHSAS 18001:2015 Certified Company - CIN NO. : L63030MH2006PLC160376

Disclaimer

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 06:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
