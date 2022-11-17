Future Supply Chain : Litigations/Disputes/Regulatory actions

November 17, 2022 To, To, Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Codes: 540798, 958280, 958281 Scrip Symbol: FSC

Ref : Disclosure under Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing and other Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Sub.: NCLT Section 9 Petition filed by Operational Creditors against the Company

Please be informed that Best Roadways Limited and Leap India Private Limited Operational Creditors have served an advance intimation of filing an Application under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against the Company for their payments. We have received a copy of the Petition and are in the process of taking legal advice.

This may be treated as disclosure under applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

