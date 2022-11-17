Future Supply Chain : Litigations/Disputes/Regulatory actions

Ref : Disclosure under Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing and other Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Sub.: NCLT Section 9 Petition filed by Operational Creditors against the Company
Please be informed that Best Roadways Limited and Leap India Private Limited Operational Creditors have served an advance intimation of filing an Application under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against the Company for their payments. We have received a copy of the Petition and are in the process of taking legal advice.
The above is for your information and record please.
This may be treated as disclosure under applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 06:08:03 UTC.