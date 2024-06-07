NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) resulting from allegations that FutureFuel may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased FutureFuel securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25714 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 10, 2024, after market hours, in an SEC filing, the Company disclosed that "management and the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Board of Directors of the Company, after consultation with RSM, determined on May 8, 2024, that certain of its previously issued financial statements, specifically its previously-issued statements of cash flows: (i) for the year ended December 31, 2023, included in the Original Form 10-K; (ii) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, included in the Q3.2023 Form 10-Q; and (iii) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, included in the Q2.2023 Form 10-Q, contained errors, should no longer be relied on and should be corrected by restating the affected statements of cash flows by filing the Amendments."

On this news, FutureFuel's stock price fell $0.47 per share, or 8.54%, to close at $5.03 per share on May 13, 2024.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

