FutureFuel : COMPANY CONTACT - Form 8-K

FutureFuel to Release Year-End 2021 Financial Results on March 15, 2022

CLAYTON, Mo. (February 7, 2022) - FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) ("FutureFuel"), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels,announced today that it will release its year-end 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers ("custom chemicals") as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals ("performance chemicals"). FutureFuel's custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel's performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel's biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

