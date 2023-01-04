Advanced search
FUTUREFUEL CORP.

(FF)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:53 2023-01-04 pm EST
8.560 USD   -0.93%
02:47pFuturefuel Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:45pFutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Program for 2023
GL
02:45pFutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Program for 2023
GL
FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Program for 2023

01/04/2023 | 02:45pm EST
CLAYTON, Mo., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) ("FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced that it has declared its 2023 quarterly dividend program, declaring normal quarterly cash dividends of U.S. $0.06 per share, with the following record and payment dates:

Record DatesPayment Dates
March 1, 2023March 15, 2023
June 1, 2023June 15, 2023
September 1, 2023September 15, 2023
December 1, 2023December 15, 2023


About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”), as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel's custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 321 M - -
Net income 2021 26,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 378 M 378 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas McKinlay Chief Executive Officer
Rose M. Sparks Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paul Anthony Novelly Chairman
Donald Carl Bedell Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul M. Manheim Independent Non-Executive Director
