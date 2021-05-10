Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FutureFuel Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FF   US36116M1062

FUTUREFUEL CORP.

(FF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FutureFuel Corp. Declares Special Cash Dividend

05/10/2021 | 04:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLAYTON, Mo., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced that it had declared a special cash dividend of $2.50 per share on its common stock, with a record date of May 21, 2021 and a payment date of June 4, 2021.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom chemicals product portfolio includes a bleach activator for a major detergent manufacturer, proprietary herbicide and intermediates for major life sciences companies, and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

# # #


COMPANY CONTACT:
FutureFuel Corp.
Tom McKinlay
(314) 854-8352
www.futurefuelcorporation.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FUTUREFUEL CORP.
04:29pFutureFuel Corp. Declares Special Cash Dividend
GL
06:07aFUTUREFUEL CORP.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aFUTUREFUEL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
05/07FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
04/16FUTUREFUEL CORP.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/16FutureFuel to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 7, 2021
GL
03/16FUTUREFUEL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16FUTUREFUEL  : Earnings Flash (FF) FUTUREFUEL Reports Q4 Revenue $49.9M
MT
03/16FutureFuel Releases 2020 Results
GL
03/16FUTUREFUEL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 205 M - -
Net income 2020 46,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 579 M 579 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart FUTUREFUEL CORP.
Duration : Period :
FutureFuel Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTUREFUEL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Anthony Novelly Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rose M. Sparks Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Thomas McKinlay Chief Operating Officer
Edwin Arnold Levy Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald Carl Bedell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTUREFUEL CORP.4.25%582
NEL ASA-32.84%3 447
ITM POWER PLC-24.34%3 007
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-14.52%2 885
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG19.93%2 819
GREEN PLAINS INC.142.75%1 428