Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FutureFuel Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FF   US36116M1062

FUTUREFUEL CORP.

(FF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/08 04:00:02 pm EDT
10.04 USD   -1.47%
03/16AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Iova, ff, smar
MT
03/15MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Iova, ff, smar
MT
03/15FUTUREFUEL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FutureFuel to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

04/08/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLAYTON, Mo., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, May 9, 2022.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

# # #

 


All news about FUTUREFUEL CORP.
03/16AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Iova, ff, smar
MT
03/15MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Iova, ff, smar
MT
03/15FUTUREFUEL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/15FUTUREFUEL : Reports Net Income of $26.3 Million or $0.60 per Diluted Share, and Adjusted ..
PU
03/15FUTUREFUEL CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
03/15FUTUREFUEL CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15FutureFuel Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/15FutureFuel Posts Higher Q4 Earnings, Revenue
MT
03/15FUTUREFUEL RELEASES 2021 RESULTS :  Reports Net Income of $26.3 Million or $0.60 per Dilut..
AQ
03/15Earnings Flash (FF) FUTUREFUEL Posts Q4 Revenue $107.1M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 321 M - -
Net income 2021 26,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 446 M 446 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart FUTUREFUEL CORP.
Duration : Period :
FutureFuel Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Anthony Novelly Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rose M. Sparks Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas McKinlay Chief Operating Officer
Donald Carl Bedell Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul M. Manheim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTUREFUEL CORP.33.38%446
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG29.93%5 398
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.42.98%3 053
ITM POWER PLC-8.96%2 872
NEL ASA-0.43%2 677
GREEN PLAINS INC.-17.58%1 536