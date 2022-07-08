Log in
    FF   US36116M1062

FUTUREFUEL CORP.

(FF)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:50 2022-07-08 pm EDT
6.940 USD   -1.14%
03:34pFUTUREFUEL CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/10FUTUREFUEL CORP. : Changes in Control or Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31FUTUREFUEL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FutureFuel to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022

07/08/2022 | 03:39pm EDT
CLAYTON, Mo., July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, August 8, 2022.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

# # #


Financials ()
Sales 2021 321 M - -
Net income 2021 26,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 307 M 307 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Anthony Novelly Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rose M. Sparks Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas McKinlay Chief Operating Officer
Donald Carl Bedell Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul M. Manheim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTUREFUEL CORP.-8.12%307
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-17.11%3 211
NEL ASA-12.52%2 055
GREEN PLAINS INC.-14.33%1 603
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.29.73%1 358
CROPENERGIES AG10.77%1 204