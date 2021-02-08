Log in
FUTUREFUEL CORP.

FUTUREFUEL CORP.

(FF)
  Report
FutureFuel to Release Year-End 2020 Financial Results on March 16, 2021

02/08/2021 | 04:02pm EST
CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, announced today that it will release its year-end 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.  

# # #


COMPANY CONTACT:
FutureFuel Corp.
Tom McKinlay
(314) 854-8352
www.futurefuelcorporation.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 205 M - -
Net income 2019 88,2 M - -
Net cash 2019 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 6,15x
Yield 2019 1,94%
Capitalization 636 M 636 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart FUTUREFUEL CORP.
Duration : Period :
FutureFuel Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTUREFUEL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Anthony Novelly Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rose M. Sparks Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Thomas McKinlay Chief Operating Officer
Edwin Arnold Levy Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald Carl Bedell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTUREFUEL CORP.24.02%636
ITM POWER PLC29.07%5 034
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.39.34%3 881
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG20.20%2 796
GEVO, INC.171.76%2 229
QUANTAFUEL ASA15.63%1 140
