  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FutureFuel Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FF   US36116M1062

FUTUREFUEL CORP.

(FF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:49:57 2023-02-14 pm EST
9.050 USD   +0.33%
03:09pFutureFuel to Release Year End 2022 Financial Results on March 14, 2023
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

FutureFuel to Release Year End 2022 Financial Results on March 14, 2023

02/14/2023 | 03:09pm EST
CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, announced today that it will release its year end 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

# # #


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 321 M - -
Net income 2021 26,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 395 M 395 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart FUTUREFUEL CORP.
Duration : Period :
FutureFuel Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas McKinlay Chief Executive Officer
Rose M. Sparks Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paul Anthony Novelly Chairman
Donald Carl Bedell Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul M. Manheim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTUREFUEL CORP.10.95%395
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-19.64%3 309
NEL ASA27.39%2 729
GREEN PLAINS INC.15.84%2 095
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.18.75%1 154
CROPENERGIES AG-9.22%1 105