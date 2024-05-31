Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of FutureFuel Corp. (“FutureFuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FF) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 10, 2024, FutureFuel disclosed that it had “identified a correction required to be made to its historical consolidated statements of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023, nine months ended September 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023” and that financial statements from the affected periods should no longer be relied upon. Further, the Company also concluded that a material weakness existed in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, FutureFuel’s stock price fell $0.47, or 8.6%, to close at $5.03 per share on May 13, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased FutureFuel securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

