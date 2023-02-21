FutureTech II Acquisition : Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination - Form 8-K

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

New Rochelle, NY/ February 21, 2023 FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: FTIIU, FTII, FTIIW) (the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that on February 17, 2023 it caused to be deposited $1,150,000 into the Company's Trust account for its public stockholders, representing $0.10 per public share, allowing the Company to extend the period of time it has to consummate its initial business combination by three months from February 18, 2023, to May 18, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension the first of two three-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents.

