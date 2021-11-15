Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Futuris Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTRS   US36118Q1058

FUTURIS COMPANY

(FTRS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 11/15 11:12:11 am
0.24 USD   -2.04%
05:49pFuturis Company Provides Shareholder Update
GL
10/05Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of Akvarr Inc.
GL
10/05FUTURIS : Company Completes Acquisition of Akvarr Inc.
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Futuris Company Provides Shareholder Update

11/15/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FAIRFAX, VA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (the “Company”) (OTC PINK: FTRS) is informing all shareholders that the Unaudited financial statements published by the Company on the OTCIQ Disclosure & News Service for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 and all recent amendments posted were filed by Management without an Audit or Review by our auditor and may contain material errors and should not be relied upon until our Audit is complete.

The Company is currently preparing unaudited and unreviewed financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2021 which will be published shortly. The Company’s financial statements are the responsibility of management, not of its accountants or auditors.

The Company intended to publish audited financial statements by November 15, 2021; however, the Company’s recent acquisition of three companies created accounting issues for the Company and management’s resources have been diverted toward integrating these acquisitions.

The Company intends to file audited financial statements in conjunction with a Regulation A offering statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company hopes to file this offering statement by December 31, 2021. Upon such offering statement being qualified, the Company intends to apply to OTC Markets Group, Inc. for quotation on the OTCQB tier operated by OTC Markets.

Please be assured that resolving these issues and uplisting the Company to OTCQB are of the utmost importance to management. The Company appreciates our shareholders’ patience as we work through these important items. 

Contact Information:

Futuris Company
Preya Narain
Email: info.it@futuris.company
Phone: (347) 837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris Company


All news about FUTURIS COMPANY
05:49pFuturis Company Provides Shareholder Update
GL
10/05Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of Akvarr Inc.
GL
10/05FUTURIS : Company Completes Acquisition of Akvarr Inc.
GL
10/04FUTURIS : Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
GL
09/10FUTURIS CO : mpany Issues Shareholder Letter
AQ
07/20FUTURI : Futuris
AQ
04/26FUTURIS CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Ob..
AQ
04/26FUTURIS CO : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
02/09FUTURIS CO : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
01/26FUTURIS CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal ..
AQ
More news
Chart FUTURIS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Futuris Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURIS COMPANY-48.96%0
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.94%46 833
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-10.14%36 906
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS4.81%29 553
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.23%20 059
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.32%15 090