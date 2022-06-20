Futuris : Quarterly Report for the Period Ended April 30, 2022

The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

As of July 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 39,148,622.

As of January 31, 2022 our last quarter, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 40,798,622.

As of April 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 47,781,727.

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

The Company was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on April 9, 1996 as Cambridge Energy Corporation. In November 1997, the Company began trading its Common Shares on the OTC Bulletin Board under symbol CNGG.

The Company acquired and managed the development and operation of oil and gas properties with proven reserves until 2003. During 2003 the Company, due to industry conditions for drilling capital, began the disposal of all of its under-performing oil and gas assets. Management began to focus its efforts and resources on opportunities in the environmental industry, with a specific focus on opportunities related to the oil and gas industry. The Company is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of domestic oil and gas properties. It had previously owned oil and gas properties in Louisiana, Texas and Indonesia. Through March 2000, the Company also manufactured certain wellhead control devices. As of March 31, 2003, the Company ceased active operations.

On April 15, 2009 the Company entered an agreement to acquire all of the assets of EnviroXtract, Inc. The Company plans to utilize its technologies to perform environmental remediation applications for oil spills and other hazardous chemical remediation applications. The Company has completed the disposal of interests in wells and discontinued all its oil and gas operations.

On October 17, 2012 the Company acquired 100% ownership in the Gold Star Mine, a major gold and silver mining property in western Nevada. November 19, 2012, the Company changed its name to Mission Mining Company and altered it business strategy to focus entirely on the acquisition and development of large US gold and silver mining properties.

In July 2009, the Company's Articles of Incorporation were amended to increase the authorized Common shares of the Company fr om 50,000,000 to 1,000,000,000 and increase the number of authorized Preferred shares from 25,000,000 to 500,000,000. At that time the Company also changed its name to EnviroXtract, Inc.

The Company was domesticated in Wyoming on August 23, 2010.

On November 19, 2012, the Company changed its name to Mission Mining Company.

On December 11, 2019 the Company changed its name to CBD Oilvite Inc.

On January 14, 2020 the Company changed its name to Mission Mining Company.

On July 27, 2020 the Company changed its name to Futuris Company.

On December 4, 2019, the first judicial District Court of Wyoming appointed Ben Berry as custodian for the Company, proper notice having been given to the officers and directors of the Company. There was no opposition.

On May 12, 2020, the Company filed a certificate of reinstatement with the state of Wyoming, and appointed Ben Berry as, President, Secretary, Treasurer and Director. On July 27, the Company changed its name to Futuris Company. On September 16, 2020 the Company changed its trading symbol to FTRS.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Futuris Company's current standing in the state of Wyoming is both "Active" and "Current". The Company's predecessor name was Mission Mining Company and its status in Wyoming was "Revoked" on May 5, 2020. Mission Mining Company was "Reinstated" in Wyoming on May 12, 2020. On December 11, 2019 CBD Oilvite Inc. was "Active" in the state of Wyoming. On January 14, 2020 Mission Mining Company was "Active" in the state of Wyoming.