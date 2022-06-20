Log in
    FTRS   US36118Q1058

FUTURIS COMPANY

(FTRS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:57 2022-06-16 pm EDT
0.2050 USD   +2.50%
12:44pFUTURIS : Quarterly Report for the Period Ended April 30, 2022
PU
06/16Cadan technologies, a futuris brand, adds next generation email filtering to it's managed it services portfolio
AQ
06/06The TASA Group, a Futuris Brand, to Present At 2022 Annual FEWA Expert Witness Conference
AQ
Futuris : Quarterly Report for the Period Ended April 30, 2022

06/20/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Futuris Company

22 Baltimore Road, Rockville, MD 220850

_______________________________

703-310-7334

www.futuris.company

info.it@futuris.company

7361

QuarterlyReport

For the Period Ending: April 30, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of April 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 47,781,727.

As of January 31, 2022 our last quarter, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 40,798,622.

As of July 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 39,148,622.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control5 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

5 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

The Company was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on April 9, 1996 as Cambridge Energy Corporation. In November 1997, the Company began trading its Common Shares on the OTC Bulletin Board under symbol CNGG.

The Company acquired and managed the development and operation of oil and gas properties with proven reserves until 2003. During 2003 the Company, due to industry conditions for drilling capital, began the disposal of all of its under-performing oil and gas assets. Management began to focus its efforts and resources on opportunities in the environmental industry, with a specific focus on opportunities related to the oil and gas industry. The Company is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of domestic oil and gas properties. It had previously owned oil and gas properties in Louisiana, Texas and Indonesia. Through March 2000, the Company also manufactured certain wellhead control devices. As of March 31, 2003, the Company ceased active operations.

On April 15, 2009 the Company entered an agreement to acquire all of the assets of EnviroXtract, Inc. The Company plans to utilize its technologies to perform environmental remediation applications for oil spills and other hazardous chemical remediation applications. The Company has completed the disposal of interests in wells and discontinued all its oil and gas operations.

On October 17, 2012 the Company acquired 100% ownership in the Gold Star Mine, a major gold and silver mining property in western Nevada. November 19, 2012, the Company changed its name to Mission Mining Company and altered it business strategy to focus entirely on the acquisition and development of large US gold and silver mining properties.

In July 2009, the Company's Articles of Incorporation were amended to increase the authorized Common shares of the Company fr om 50,000,000 to 1,000,000,000 and increase the number of authorized Preferred shares from 25,000,000 to 500,000,000. At that time the Company also changed its name to EnviroXtract, Inc.

The Company was domesticated in Wyoming on August 23, 2010.

On November 19, 2012, the Company changed its name to Mission Mining Company.

On December 11, 2019 the Company changed its name to CBD Oilvite Inc.

On January 14, 2020 the Company changed its name to Mission Mining Company.

On July 27, 2020 the Company changed its name to Futuris Company.

On December 4, 2019, the first judicial District Court of Wyoming appointed Ben Berry as custodian for the Company, proper notice having been given to the officers and directors of the Company. There was no opposition.

On May 12, 2020, the Company filed a certificate of reinstatement with the state of Wyoming, and appointed Ben Berry as, President, Secretary, Treasurer and Director. On July 27, the Company changed its name to Futuris Company. On September 16, 2020 the Company changed its trading symbol to FTRS.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Futuris Company's current standing in the state of Wyoming is both "Active" and "Current". The Company's predecessor name was Mission Mining Company and its status in Wyoming was "Revoked" on May 5, 2020. Mission Mining Company was "Reinstated" in Wyoming on May 12, 2020. On December 11, 2019 CBD Oilvite Inc. was "Active" in the state of Wyoming. On January 14, 2020 Mission Mining Company was "Active" in the state of Wyoming.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

During the quarter ended January 31, 2021, the Company acquired Cadan Technologies. The company paid $2,750,000 in cash, $625,000 in restricted stock, and a note to the seller for $1,013,000.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

22 Baltimore Road, Rockville, MD 20850

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

On December 4, 2019, the first judicial District Court of Wyoming appointed Ben Berry as custodian for the Company, proper notice having been given to the officers and directors of the Company. There was no opposition.

On May 12, 2020, the Company filed a certificate of reinstatement with the state of Wyoming, and appointed Ben Berry as, President, Secretary, Treasurer and Director.

Following a change of control on May 26, 2020, Ben Berry appointed the following directors: Kalyan Pathuri, President; Amit Jain, Treasurer; Naveen Doki, Secretary.

The Company entered into a Definitive Share Exchange Agreement ("Agreement"), dated as of June 29th, 2020, by and among Futuris Technology Services, Inc. ("Futuris"), a Virginia corporation located at 4506 Daly Drive, Suite-100, Chantilly VA 20151 (the sole owner of Pioneer Global Inc., a Virginia corporation ("Pioneer")), the shareholders of Futuris (collectively, the "Shareholders"), and Mission Mining Co., a Wyoming corporation ("MISM"), located at 22 Baltimore Road, Rockville, MD 20850, and Kalyan Pathuri, the President of MISM ("Pathuri"). Collectively, the Shareholders, Futuris, MISM and Pathuri are the "Parties."

In accordance with and subject to the provisions of this Agreement and the Wyoming Business Corporations Act, at the Effective Time, Futuris shall become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MISM, and MISM shall be its only shareholder and shall continue in its existence with one owner, MISM, until a merger, if any. Pursuant to the Share Exchange, (A) the Shareholders are relinquishing all 1,000 of their Futuris common shares, constituting all issued and outstanding shares of Futuris (the "Futuris Shares"), and the New Equity Holders are acquiring 825,071,050 MISM Shares, representing 95.38% of the outstanding Common Stock of MISM. On July 27, 2020 the Company changed its name to Futuris Company. On September 16, 2020 the Company changed its trading symbol to FTRS.

Following a change of control on May 26, 2020, Ben Berry appointed the following directors: Kalyan Pathuri, President; Amit Jain, Treasurer; Naveen Doki, Secretary.

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

FTRS

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

36118Q 105

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

1,000,000,000

as of date: April 30, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

47,781,727

as of date: April 30, 2022

Number of shares in the Public Float6:

8,313,820

as of date: April 30, 2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

318

as of date: April 30, 2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized:

as of date:

Total shares outstanding:

as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name: Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer

Phone: (732) 872-2727, Ext 101

Email: matt@oldemonmouth.com

Address: 200 Memorial Pkwy Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?7 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date July 31, 2019

Common: 20,665,818

Preferred: 2,572,341*

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

June 29, 2020

New

825,071,00

Common

**Share

N/A

*** See Below

Share

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Issuance

0

Exchan

Exchange/acqui

ge - see

sition of Futuris

below

Technology

Services, Inc.

December 31,

New

250,000

Common

$250

No

Veritas

Investor

Restricted

4(a)(2)

2020

Issuance

Consulting

Relations

Group -

Services

Heather Koch

January 12, 2021

New

4,400,000

Common

$880,00

No

Mark J.

TalentBeacon

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Issuance

0

Anderson

LLC Acquisition

January 14, 2021

New

224,400

Common

$89,760

No

David Whelan

Company

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Issuance

Acquisition

January 14, 2021

New

215,600

Common

$86,240

No

Michael Kelly

Company

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Issuance

Acquisition

February 25,

New

109,000

Common

$109

Yes

Allan Hartley

Compensation

Restricted

4(a)2

2021

Issuance

April 20, 2021

New

1,300,000

Common

$325,00

Yes

AJB Capital

Securities

Restricted

4(a)2

Issuance

0

Investments

Purchase

LLC - Ari Blaine

Agreement

December 30,

New

20,000

Common

$3,000

Yes

Chaitanya

Private

Restricted

4(a)2

2020

Issuance

Vikram

Placement

December 30,

New

5,000,000

Common

$0.5

Yes

Srinivasa

Retire Debt

Restricted

4(a)2

2020

Issuance

Kalidindi

December 30,

New

13,334

Common

$2,000

Yes

Divakar Sriram

Private

Restricted

4(a)2

2020

Issuance

Placement

December 30,

New

100,000

Common

$15,000

Yes

Raja Kumar

Private

Restricted

4(a)2

2020

Issuance

Martha

Placement

Disclaimer

Futuris Co. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 16:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
