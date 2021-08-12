Log in
    FUUD   SE0015988134

FUUD AB (PUBL)

(FUUD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 08/12 04:55:13 am
1.64 SEK   +8.75%
05:01aFUUD : owned brand Beijing8 is centrally listed at ICA
PU
06/29FRILL : completes name change to Fuud AB
AQ
06/22FRILL : Communication from the Annual General Meeting of Frill Holding AB
AQ
Fuud : owned brand Beijing8 is centrally listed at ICA

08/12/2021 | 05:01am EDT
Fuud-owned brand Beijing8 is centrally listed at ICA Thu 12/08/21 at 08:00 (CEST) - In: Announcements & Press

Fuud, which during the first half of 2021 completed several acquisitions within Functional Foods, including Beijing8, continues to grow. The Beijing8 brand will now have a central listing at ICA starting week 39, 2021. Beijing8 is one of Europe's largest brands within the dumpling category and the listing at ICA allows the company to continue to create a nationwide presence at Sweden's Ica stores.

Beijing8 offers slow fast food. We make traditional dumplings, tea and tasty accessories where we combine ancient Chinese food culture with modern values ​​for ecology and long-term sustainability. In 2020, more than 6 million dumplings were sold on the Swedish, Finnish, and Norwegian markets.

Peter Blom, CEO of Fuud comments on the news:

  • For several years, Beijing8 has had a good presence in stores in the Stockholm and Gothenburg area. Today, when Fuud has established a nationwide sales force, the timing is right to give all consumers the opportunity to get acquainted with dumplings as a given food alternative no matter where you live in the country. By combining intensified sales work with large marketing efforts, I look forward to catching on to a hot trend and introducing DUMPLING SUNDAY! Asian food is growing in popularity and consumers are not getting enough of these trendy dishes. From September, we therefore announce dumpling Sunday, where, like Taco Friday, one day a week is dedicated to these Asian knots. A perfect opportunity to gather the family and enjoy good and easily cooked dumplings.

Peter Blom, CEO of Fuud continues:

  • Products under the brand Beijing8 are made from the highest quality ingredients, whether they are dumplings, sauces, drinks or cooking products, they all have natural ingredients with honest content that is good for body & soul. The products are locally produced and are easy to cook in just 10 minutes. It is thus a perfect food concept that suits the whole family and all occasions.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Blom, CEO Fuud AB

Tel: +46 706 555 698

Email: peter.blom@fuudunited.com

About the Fuud Group

With the vision of being the Nordic market leader in 2025, Fuud brings together a number of exciting Swedish brands within Functional Foods, in order to jointly challenge the existing players in one of the food industry's fastest growing categories.

Fuud is growing through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions with a strong focus on high-quality content, exciting innovations and attractive design. Fuud's goal is to offer new and better alternatives than those already on the market, and at the same time contribute to both better health and increased quality of life for the Nordic population.

With a naturally built-in forward-thinking spirit, a strong and motivated sales force and a number of experienced key players in management and the board, Fuud has created a balance between muscle, drive and experience. The Fuud Group currently has 9 brands: iQ Fuel, Homie, Beijing8, Juica, Juicekultur, Bacoccoli, Frill, Nathalie's, Bezzt of Nature.

The company is based in Stockholm and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, short name Fuud. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Tel. +46 (0) 8 528 00 399, email info@fnca.se

Disclaimer

Frill Holding AB (publ) published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 09:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
