|
Fuwei Films : Announces Its Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021
BEIJING, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 31, 2021.
First quarter highlights
- Net sales were RMB101.6 million (US$15.5 million), compared to RMB83.2 million, during the same period in 2020, representing an increase of RMB18.4 million or 22.1%.
- Sales of specialty films were RMB65.0 million (US$9.9 million) or 63.9% of total revenues as compared to RMB39.9 million or 47.9% in the same period of 2020.
- Gross profit was RMB42.5 million (US$6.5 million), representing a gross margin of 41.8%, as compared to a gross profit of RMB29.8 million and gross margin of 35.8% for the same period in 2020.
- Net profit attributable to the Company was RMB31.4 million (US$4.8 million) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB13.0 million a year ago.
Mr. Lei Yan, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "Despite the oversupply in the marketplace and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we achieved positive trends in overall sales, especially sales of specialty films, including base film for dry film, which accounted for 63.9% of our total revenues. Base film is a high value-added and differentiated product, which is used to produce dry film that is used in printed circuit boards. The sales increase of base film for dry film demonstrates that the quality of our products is well recognized by our customers. We believe that the order growth also helps improve the Company's financial performance. For the future, we remain committed to innovation and differentiated marketing strategy and expanding the end-user applications of our films products. We will continue with these efforts and expect that they will enable the Company to capitalize on new opportunities despite challenging industry and economic conditions."
First Quarter 2021 Results
Net sales during the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 were RMB101.6 million (US$15.5 million), compared to RMB83.2 million, during the same period in 2020, representing an increase of RMB18.4 million or 22.1%, mainly due to increased sales volume. The increase of sales volume led to an increase of RMB12.2 million, and the increase of sales price resulted in the increase of RMB6.2 million.
In the first quarter of 2021, sales of specialty films were RMB65.0 million (US$9.9 million) or 63.9% of total revenues as compared to RMB39.9 million or 47.9% in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to increased sales volume.
The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):
Three-Month Period
Ended
March 31, 2021
% of
Total
Three-Month Period
Ended
March 31, 2020
% of
Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Stamping and transfer film
25,350
3,869
25.0%
34,522
41.5%
Printing film
5,482
837
5.4%
5,845
7.0%
Metallization film
1,643
251
1.6%
1,501
1.8%
Specialty film
64,963
9,915
63.9%
39,877
47.9%
Base film for other
application
4,186
639
4.1%
1,488
1.8%
101,624
15,511
100.0%
83,233
100.0%
Overseas sales were RMB9.0 million or US$1.4 million, or 8.9% of total revenues, compared with RMB5.8 million or 6.9% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2020, representing an increase of RMB3.2 million or 55.2%. The increase was mainly due to increased sales volume.
The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands except percentages):
Three-Month Period
Ended
March 31, 2021
% of
Total
Three-Month Period
Ended
March 31, 2020
% of
Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Sales in China
92,596
14,133
91.1%
77,448
93.1%
Sales in other countries
9,028
1,378
8.9%
5,785
6.9%
101,624
15,511
100.0%
83,233
100.0%
Gross profit was RMB42.5 million (US$6.5 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, representing a gross margin of 41.8%, as compared to a gross profit of RMB29.8 million and gross margin of 35.8% for the same period in 2020. Average product sales prices increased by 6.5% while average cost of goods sold decreased by 3.5% compared to the same period in 2020. Consequently, the increase in average product sales prices and the decrease in the average cost of goods sold during the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 contributed to the increase in gross profit and gross margin during the period.
Operating expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 were RMB10.5 million (US$1.6 million), which was RMB4.5 million, or 30.0% lower than the same period in 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the decreased depreciation on the Dornier Production Line and the trial production line as assets of these two production lines were classified as assets as held for sale.
Net profit attributable to the Company during the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was RMB31.4 million (US$4.8 million) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB13.0 million during the same period in 2020.
Basic and diluted net benefit per share was RMB9.60 (US$1.47) and RMB3.97 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Total shareholders' equity was RMB259.2 million or US$39.6 million as of March 31, 2021, compared with RMB227.8 million as of December 31, 2020.
As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted ordinary shares outstanding.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a teleconference on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the financial results. To participate in the call, please dial +1-844-369-8770 in North America, or +1-862-298-0840 internationally, approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the call can also be accessed via telephone by calling +1-877-481-4010 in North America, or +1-919-882-2331 internationally, and entering the following Conference ID: 41764.
About Fuwei Films
Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the uncertainty of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain countries; uncertainty around coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, uncertainty around U.S.-China trade war and its effect on the Company's operation, fluctuations of the RMB exchange rate, and our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned capital expenditure requirements; uncertainty as to our ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology; risks associated with possible defects and errors in our products; uncertainty as to our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; uncertainty as to our ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in view of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.
Financial Tables to Follow
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
RMB
US$
RMB
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
218,279
33,316
113,423
Restricted cash
12,500
1,908
7,500
Accounts and bills receivable, net
45,329
6,919
32,393
Inventories
22,227
3,393
25,436
Advance to suppliers
12,408
1,894
7,359
Prepayments and other receivables
1,172
179
1,103
Assets held for sale
122,919
18,761
122,919
Deferred tax assets - current
6,947
1,060
6,947
Total current assets
441,781
67,430
317,080
Plant, properties and equipment, net
108,879
16,618
111,308
Lease prepayments, net
15,085
2,302
15,219
Advance to suppliers - long term, net
926
141
1,542
Deferred tax assets - non current
472
72
507
Total assets
567,143
86,563
445,656
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
65,000
9,921
65,000
Due to related parties
50,519
7,711
73,571
Accounts payables
20,187
3,081
25,730
Notes payable
25,000
3,816
15,000
Advance from customers
139,112
21,233
9,297
Accrued expenses and other payables
6,318
964
27,400
Total current liabilities
306,136
46,726
215,998
Deferred tax liabilities
1,838
281
1,854
Total liabilities
307,974
47,007
217,852
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Registered capital (of US$0.519008 par value;
5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,265,837 issued and
outstanding)
13,323
2,033
13,323
Additional paid-in capital
311,907
47,606
311,907
Statutory reserve
37,441
5,715
37,441
Accumulated deficit
(104,342)
(15,926)
(135,707)
Cumulative translation adjustment
840
128
840
Total shareholders' equity
259,169
39,556
227,804
Total equity
259,169
39,556
227,804
Total liabilities and equity
567,143
86,563
445,656
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
The Three-Month Period Ended March 31,
2021
2020
RMB
US$
RMB
Net sales
101,624
15,511
83,233
Cost of sales
59,174
9,032
53,474
Gross Profit
42,450
6,479
29,759
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
4,114
628
4,086
Administrative expenses
6,355
970
10,955
Total operating expenses
10,469
1,598
15,041
Operating income
31,981
4,881
14,718
Other income (expense)
- Interest income
856
131
289
- Interest expense
(1,575)
(240)
(2,216)
- Others income (expense),net
122
19
69
Total other expense
(597)
(90)
(1,858)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
31,384
4,791
12,860
Income tax benefit (expense)
(19)
(3)
94
Net income
31,365
4,788
12,954
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
Net income attributable to the Company
31,365
4,788
12,954
Other comprehensive income
- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to
non-controlling interest
-
-
-
- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to the
Company
-
-
-
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the Company
31,365
4,788
12,954
Earnings per share,
Basic and diluted
9.60
1.47
3.97
Weighted average number ordinary shares,
Basic and diluted
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
The Three-Month Period Ended March 31,
2021
2020
RMB
US$
RMB
Cash flow from operating activities
Net income
31,365
4,788
12,954
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
used in operating activities
- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
3,162
483
6,847
- Amortization of intangible assets
134
20
134
- Deferred income taxes
19
3
(94)
- Bad debt expense
(2)
-
447
-Inventory provision
-
-
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
- Accounts and bills receivable
(12,934)
(1,974)
(14,984)
- Inventories
3,209
490
(679)
- Advance to suppliers
(5,049)
(771)
(6,171)
- Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(69)
(11)
(73)
- Accounts payable
(5,542)
(846)
1,285
- Accrued expenses and other payables
(21,259)
(3,246)
-
- Advance from customers
11,607
1,772
(3,540)
- Tax payable
177
27
1,590
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,818
735
(2,284)
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(734)
(112)
(364)
Restricted cash related to trade finance
-
-
-
Advanced to suppliers - non current
616
94
-
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
118,208
18,042
-
Net cash provided by investing activities
118,090
18,024
(364)
Cash flow from financing activities
Proceeds from related party
(23,052)
(3,518)
1,148
Payment of capital lease obligation
-
-
-
Change in notes payable
10,000
1,526
(14,200)
Net cash used in financing activities
(13,052)
(1,992)
(13,052)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
-
(75)
-
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalent
109,856
16,692
(15,700)
Cash and cash equivalent
At beginning of period/year
120,923
18,532
86,371
At end of period/year
230,779
35,224
70,671
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:
Interest paid
1,575
240
2,216
Income tax paid
-
-
-
SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES:
Account payable for plant and equipment:
1,010
154
1,010
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuwei-films-announces-its-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-first-quarter-of-2021-301319473.html
SOURCE Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd.
© PRNewswire 2021
|
|All news about FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD.
|
|