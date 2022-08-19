Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFHL   KYG3704F1101

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD.

(FFHL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55 2022-08-19 pm EDT
9.850 USD   +3.68%
04:16pFuwei Films to Report Its Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 30, 2022
PR
07/19FUWEI FILMS () : Enters into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Baijiayun Limited, a Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, Video AI and System Solution Provider - Form 6-K
PU
07/18FUWEI FILMS () : Enters into an Agreement an...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuwei Films to Report Its Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 30, 2022

08/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced that the Company will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 after the close of the market.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Shandong Fuwei"). Shandong Fuwei develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the uncertainty of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain countries; uncertainty around coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, potential delisting of our ordinary shares under the Holding Foreign Company Affordable Act if the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is unable to inspect our auditors located in China, uncertainty around U.S.-China trade war and its effect on the Company's operation, fluctuations of the RMB exchange rate, and our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned capital expenditure requirements; uncertainty as to our ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology; risks associated with possible defects and errors in our products; uncertainty as to our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; uncertainty as to our ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in view of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuwei-films-to-report-its-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-2022-on-tuesday-august-30-2022-301609250.html

SOURCE Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD.
04:16pFuwei Films to Report Its Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022 on..
PR
07/19FUWEI FILMS () : Enters into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Baijiayun Limited, a Vid..
PU
07/18FUWEI FILMS () : Enters into an Agreement an...
PU
07/18Fuwei Films Enters Merger Agreement With Video, Software Firm Baijiayun; Fuwei Shares R..
MT
07/18Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. Enters into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Baiji..
PR
07/18Fuwei Films Co., Ltd. entered into an agreement to acquire Beijing Baijia Shilian Techn..
CI
07/11Fuwei Films Announces Maintenance Project to the Second Production Line
PR
06/24Fuwei Films Q1 Earnings Slide Despite Sales Increase
MT
06/24Fuwei Films Announces Its Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022
PR
06/24Fuwei Films Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
More news