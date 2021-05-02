Log in
    600660   CNE000000230

FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.

(600660)
  Report
Fuyao Glass Industry Seeks to Raise Over US$500 Million via Share Placement

05/02/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat

Fuyao Glass Industry Group is planning to raise 4.31 billion Hong Kong dollars ($555.13 million) in net proceeds through a share placement to expand its business.

The company is placing a total of 101.13 million H-shares at an issue price of HK$42.90 each, Fuyao said late Sunday.

Shares are being placed a 4.98% discount to the last traded price of HK$45.15 each.

Fuyao said that it "would like to broaden the H-Shareholder base and increase the proportion of H-shares in the company's equity structure, so as to further attract more international reputable investors with strategic value and improve equity structure of the company".

The company said that it expects China's automobile industry to recover and rebound this year and the funds raised will be used to expand its photovoltaic glass business and also repay debt.

UBS AG. is acting as the placement agent for the deal.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-21 1954ET

Financials
Sales 2021 23 758 M 3 670 M 3 670 M
Net income 2021 3 988 M 616 M 616 M
Net cash 2021 54,5 M 8,42 M 8,42 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 103 B 15 878 M 15 883 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 25 871
Free-Float 71,1%
Technical analysis trends FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 50,12 CNY
Last Close Price 51,33 CNY
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shu Ye Executive Director & General Manager
Xiang Ming Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Zhao Hua Bai Chairman-Supervisory Board
De Wang Cao Chairman
Jie Wen Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.6.83%15 878
DENSO CORPORATION15.08%50 041
APTIV PLC10.44%38 917
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.30.76%28 345
CONTINENTAL AG-7.10%27 101
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD5.68%22 315
