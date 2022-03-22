Fuyo General Lease : 『Grand Nikko Bangkok Sathorn』To Open in 2025

Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and President Nobutoshi Takase; hereinafter"Nishimatsu Construction"), Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO Yasunori Tsujita; hereinafter"Fuyo Lease"), and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Toshiro Ogita; hereinafter "Okura Nikko Hotel Management"), a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and hotel operating company, plan to open the ''Grand Nikko Bangkok Sathorn'' in Bangkok, the capital of the Kingdom of Thailand (hereinafter "Thailand") in 2025.

In promoting this project, a hotel management company in Thailand, Bangkok Sathorn Hotel Management Co., Ltd. invested by Nishimatsu Construction, Fuyo Lease and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Tatsuhiko, Takesada; hereinafter "JOIN"), and Okura Nikko Hotel Management have signed an operation and management agreement regarding "Grand Nikko Bangkok Sathorn" on January 31, 2022．

Nishimatsu Construction is transforming itself into a "the company with overall capabilities that provides new value" in order to respond to changing needs by implementing the "contribute to establish a sustainable society and environment for people to live with peaceful mind." In the overseas real estate development business, the company is promoting business development in the growing Asian market. This project will create a high quality living space by realizing outstanding hospitality with sophisticated Japanese service quality through the collaboration of all Japanese companies. The design and construction of the project will be carried out by the subsidiary, Thai Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd. Since entering Thailand in 1963, Nishimatsu has developed a wealth of experience in this field.

The vision of Hotel Okura Group is to establish itself in Asia as a top quality hotel group originating from Japan, and as its basic strategy for overseas business development, the company is promoting "5x5 Plan" under which it aims to open five hotels in each of five specific countries and regions. This will be the fifth hotel and the first Grand Nikko-branded hotel to open in Thailand.

The goals of the three companies to aggressively expand their overseas business operations coincided, leading to the signing of this agreement. This project was also supported by the participation of JOIN, which supports overseas transportation and urban development projects by Japanese companies.

As a facility that can contribute to the enhancement of urban function, this hotel will play a role in contributing to the local community by building rainwater tanks to reduce flood damage during torrential rains, setting up a stockpile warehouse for essential items, and the use of the facility as an evacuation center for Bangkok, a city that frequently suffers from flooding and other damage. This project is expected to be able to work more smoothly with local government agencies with the help of JOIN. The facility will be made environmentally friendly through greening it.

The Sathorn district, where the Grand Nikko Bangkok Sathorn is located, is a cosmopolitan area that, along with the adjacent Silom, is lined with office buildings and embassies of leading domestic and foreign companies. This area functions as the financial center of the capital and is home to the headquarters of financial institutions such as banks, securities and insurance companies, audit firms, and law firms.

As one of the most premier areas in Bangkok, with its many embassies and foreign companies, it is also an area where guests can enjoy metropolitan and sophisticated entertainment, with

