Fuyo General Lease : 【Delayed】Warner Bros. holds ground-breaking ceremony for new Studio Tour at Toshimaen

May, 17, 2021

Warner Bros. holds ground-breaking ceremony for new Studio Tour at Toshimaen

May 13, 2021 Warner Bros. Japan marked a milestone in the development of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter with a ground-breaking ceremony celebrating the official start of construction.

Located at Toshimaen in Nerima-Ku the 30,000 square meter facility is due to open its doors in the first half of 2023. Building on the success of the Studio Tour London, that attracts visitors from around the globe, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo will be a new style of entertainment experience for the city. The indoor attraction will invite visitors to explore Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film sets, enjoy magical experiences, and learn about behind-the-scenes production secrets.

The site will include a large 'sound stage' style building for visitors to walk through with interactive elements that bring the experience to life, as well as an outdoor area housing exterior sets. In addition, a public garden will be developed in front of the Studio Tour which will be open to both visitors and the local community.

Warner Bros. Group and Itochu Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President &

COO: Keita Ishii); Seibu Railway Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokorozawa, Saitama; CEO: Kimio

Kitamura); Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & Chief

Executive Officer: Yasunori Tsujita) are collaborating to complete the project.

Jeff Nagler, President, Warner Bros. Worldwide Studio Operations

"The ground-breaking ceremony marks a huge step towards opening Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo in the first half of 2023.

We look forward to a safe and successful construction stage with the support of Seibu Rail- way, Itochu Corporation and Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd., and working alongside Nerima-Ku and Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

As well as generating tourism, creating jobs and attracting investment to the area, it's remains a priority that we maintain the green area within Nerima-Ku. We will work to create a public open space that can be enjoyed by all. Please stay tuned on Studio Tour Tokyo. "