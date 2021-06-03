Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8424   JP3826270005

FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.

(8424)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuyo General Lease : 【Delayed】Warner Bros. holds ground-breaking ceremony for new Studio Tour at Toshimaen

06/03/2021 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Releases

May, 17, 2021

Warner Bros. holds ground-breaking ceremony for new Studio Tour at Toshimaen

May 13, 2021 Warner Bros. Japan marked a milestone in the development of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter with a ground-breaking ceremony celebrating the official start of construction.

Located at Toshimaen in Nerima-Ku the 30,000 square meter facility is due to open its doors in the first half of 2023. Building on the success of the Studio Tour London, that attracts visitors from around the globe, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo will be a new style of entertainment experience for the city. The indoor attraction will invite visitors to explore Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film sets, enjoy magical experiences, and learn about behind-the-scenes production secrets.

The site will include a large 'sound stage' style building for visitors to walk through with interactive elements that bring the experience to life, as well as an outdoor area housing exterior sets. In addition, a public garden will be developed in front of the Studio Tour which will be open to both visitors and the local community.

Warner Bros. Group and Itochu Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President &

COO: Keita Ishii); Seibu Railway Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokorozawa, Saitama; CEO: Kimio

Kitamura); Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & Chief

Executive Officer: Yasunori Tsujita) are collaborating to complete the project.

Comments:

Jeff Nagler, President, Warner Bros. Worldwide Studio Operations

"The ground-breaking ceremony marks a huge step towards opening Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo in the first half of 2023.

We look forward to a safe and successful construction stage with the support of Seibu Rail- way, Itochu Corporation and Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd., and working alongside Nerima-Ku and Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

As well as generating tourism, creating jobs and attracting investment to the area, it's remains a priority that we maintain the green area within Nerima-Ku. We will work to create a public open space that can be enjoyed by all. Please stay tuned on Studio Tour Tokyo. "

ITOCHU Corporation

Member of the Board Executive Vice President Tomofumi Yoshida

"We are glad that we have had a ground-breaking ceremony for Warner Bros. Studio Tour To- kyo which will be the second facility of its kind in the world, after London, at the former Toshi- maen Amusement Park owned by Seibu Railway which is close to the heart of Tokyo and surrounded by lush greenery.

This is the new type of facility which guests can enjoy the experience and learning that they cannot experience elsewhere.

It would be a great honor for us to support this project which would bring new energy to the town.

As a developer, we, Itochu Corporation will make every effort to ensure that the construction of the building safely and steadily, and hope Studio Tour Tokyo becomes a wonderful facility."

Takashi Goto

President and Representative Director of Seibu Holdings Inc.

Chairman of Seibu Railway Co., Ltd.

"We are delighted to hold a ground-breaking ceremony for Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo. We are confident that Studio Tour Tokyo will generate bustling activity to the area and become a symbolic place of the post-covid world as a culture creation facility that energizes people not only in Japan and other Asian countries but also people around the world including Harry Potter fans with Nerima Jyoshi Park which Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to improve step-by-step.

"Continuously, we will work among Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Nerima-ku and other stakeholders to open Studio Tour Tokyo in the first half of 2023 and to raise the value for Seibu Railway line by vitalizing more as we cooperate with Warner Bros. Studio Tour and Seibu Railway. "

Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. President & CEO Yasunori Tsujita

"We are very delighted to have held the ground-breaking ceremony for Studio Tour Tokyo. We have identified the real estate business as one of our strategic areas and we will work with relevant companies to ensure consideration for the local community and the environment is at the center of our activities. While we aim for the development of local communities and town development for continued harmonious living, we will promote this project in cooperation with relevant companies to ensure the completion of the Studio Tour."

Disclaimer

Fuyo General Lease Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 05:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.
01:03aFUYO GENERAL LEASE  : 【Delayed】Warner Bros. holds ground-breaking ..
PU
05/28FUYO GENERAL LEASE  : and Sojitz Commerce Development Acquire Joint Trust Benefi..
PU
05/04Fuyo General to Jointly Operate US Solar Plant
MT
04/30FUYO GENERAL LEASE  : Facilitating the Use of RE100 Compliant Electricity in a T..
PU
04/29FUYO GENERAL LEASE  : Participation in solar power generation business in the U...
PU
04/09Fuyo General Lease Makes First Investment in Photovoltaic Power Generation Fu..
MT
04/08FUYO GENERAL LEASE  : Investment in Photovoltaic（PV）Power Fund in ..
PU
03/30FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/12FUYO GENERAL LEASE  : Partners With ePlane to Expand Aircraft Business
MT
2020ONE REIT  : Eyes Commercial Property in Tokyo
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 736 B 6 711 M 6 711 M
Net income 2021 27 633 M 252 M 252 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,96x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 220 B 2 009 M 2 008 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 416
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8 500,00 JPY
Last Close Price 7 340,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yasunori Tsujita President & Representative Director
Yusuke Kishida Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & Planning
Yoshiyuki Takei Manager-Finance
Takashi Sato Chairman
Shuichi Yamada Manager-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.6.45%2 009
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-21.27%7 175
BOC AVIATION LIMITED2.99%6 194
AVIC CAPITAL CO.,LTD-9.13%5 494
COSCO SHIPPING DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.19.05%4 378
GATX CORPORATION20.43%3 545