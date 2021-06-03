Fuyo General Lease : 【Delayed】Warner Bros. holds ground-breaking ceremony for new Studio Tour at Toshimaen

Press Releases
May, 17, 2021
Warner Bros. holds ground-breaking ceremony for new Studio Tour at Toshimaen
May 13, 2021 Warner Bros. Japan marked a milestone in the development of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter with a ground-breaking ceremony celebrating the official start of construction.
Located at Toshimaen in Nerima-Ku the 30,000 square meter facility is due to open its doors in the first half of 2023. Building on the success of the Studio Tour London, that attracts visitors from around the globe, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo will be a new style of entertainment experience for the city. The indoor attraction will invite visitors to explore Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film sets, enjoy magical experiences, and learn about behind-the-scenes production secrets.
The site will include a large 'sound stage' style building for visitors to walk through with interactive elements that bring the experience to life, as well as an outdoor area housing exterior sets. In addition, a public garden will be developed in front of the Studio Tour which will be open to both visitors and the local community.
Warner Bros. Group and Itochu Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President &
COO: Keita Ishii); Seibu Railway Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokorozawa, Saitama; CEO: Kimio
Kitamura); Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & Chief
Executive Officer: Yasunori Tsujita) are collaborating to complete the project.
Comments:
Jeff Nagler, President, Warner Bros. Worldwide Studio Operations
"The ground-breaking ceremony marks a huge step towards opening Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo in the first half of 2023.
We look forward to a safe and successful construction stage with the support of Seibu Rail- way, Itochu Corporation and Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd., and working alongside Nerima-Ku and Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
As well as generating tourism, creating jobs and attracting investment to the area, it's remains a priority that we maintain the green area within Nerima-Ku. We will work to create a public open space that can be enjoyed by all. Please stay tuned on Studio Tour Tokyo. "
ITOCHU Corporation
Member of the Board Executive Vice President Tomofumi Yoshida
"We are glad that we have had a ground-breaking ceremony for Warner Bros. Studio Tour To- kyo which will be the second facility of its kind in the world, after London, at the former Toshi- maen Amusement Park owned by Seibu Railway which is close to the heart of Tokyo and surrounded by lush greenery.
This is the new type of facility which guests can enjoy the experience and learning that they cannot experience elsewhere.
It would be a great honor for us to support this project which would bring new energy to the town.
As a developer, we, Itochu Corporation will make every effort to ensure that the construction of the building safely and steadily, and hope Studio Tour Tokyo becomes a wonderful facility."
Takashi Goto
President and Representative Director of Seibu Holdings Inc.
Chairman of Seibu Railway Co., Ltd.
"We are delighted to hold a ground-breaking ceremony for Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo. We are confident that Studio Tour Tokyo will generate bustling activity to the area and become a symbolic place of the post-covid world as a culture creation facility that energizes people not only in Japan and other Asian countries but also people around the world including Harry Potter fans with Nerima Jyoshi Park which Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to improve step-by-step.
"Continuously, we will work among Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Nerima-ku and other stakeholders to open Studio Tour Tokyo in the first half of 2023 and to raise the value for Seibu Railway line by vitalizing more as we cooperate with Warner Bros. Studio Tour and Seibu Railway. "
Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. President & CEO Yasunori Tsujita
"We are very delighted to have held the ground-breaking ceremony for Studio Tour Tokyo. We have identified the real estate business as one of our strategic areas and we will work with relevant companies to ensure consideration for the local community and the environment is at the center of our activities. While we aim for the development of local communities and town development for continued harmonious living, we will promote this project in cooperation with relevant companies to ensure the completion of the Studio Tour."
