(Securities Code: 8424) (Dispatch Date): May 31, 2024 (Electronic Provision Measures Commencement Date): May 23, 2024
To our shareholders:
Hiroaki Oda,
President and Chief Executive Officer
Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd.
5-1-1, Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Notice of the 55th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We hereby announce that the 55th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as indicated below.
At the time of convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. will be provided in electronic format (Matters subject to Measures for Providing Information in Electronic Format) and will be posted online on the following Company website.
Company's Website
https://www.fgl.co.jp/ir/stock/meeting.html(in Japanese)
In addition to the aforementioned website, matters subject to measures for providing information in electronic format will be posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. Access the following TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search), enter "Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd." in the "Issue name (company name)" field or the Company's Securities Code "8424" in the "Code" field and click "Search," select "Basic Information," then check the "Public Documents" under the "Public Information/PR Information" tab.
TSE Website (TSE Listed Company Search)
https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show(in Japanese)
If you will not attend the Meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights via the Internet, etc. or in writing. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights in accordance with the guidance on pages 3 to 4. In addition, please consider viewing the livestream via the Internet on the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, as detailed in the guidance on page 5.
- Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.)
- Venue: Bellesalle Hanzomon, 2nd floor, Sumitomo Fudosan Hanzomon Ekimae Building 1-6-4, Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
3. Purpose of the
Matters to be reported 1.
The Business Report and the Consolidated
Meeting
Financial Statements for the 55th fiscal year (from
April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and the results of
audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by
the Independent Accounting Auditor and the Audit
& Supervisory Board
2.
The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the
55th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31,
2024)
Matters to be resolved Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of Nine (9) Directors
Proposal No. 3: Election of One (1) Audit &
Supervisory Board Member
4. Matters Prescribed
(1) If you diversely exercise your voting rights, you are requested to notify the
for Convocation
Company in writing or by electromagnetic means of your intention to do so
and state the reason for this no later than three days before the Meeting.
- If you wish your proxy to attend the Meeting, you are requested to appoint another shareholder of the Company who has voting rights as your proxy, and he/she will be required to present documentary proof of his/her authority to exercise your voting rights in addition to the Voting Form sent out with this Notice.
- When attending the Meeting, you are kindly requested to present the Voting Form sent out with this Notice at the reception.
- In the event of revision to matters subject to measures for electronic provision, the matters before and after revision will be posted online to that effect on each of the aforementioned websites.
- Shareholders who request delivery of documents will also be sent a document detailing the matters subject to measures for providing information in electronic format; however, in accordance with laws and regulations and the articles of incorporation, the following matters are posted online on each of the aforementioned websites and will not be included in the documentation. Accordingly, the following documents (i) through (iii), which will be sent to shareholders who have requested delivery of documents, are part of the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Audit
- Supervisory Board Members when preparing the audit report, and in addition are part of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Independent Accounting Auditor when preparing the accounting audit report.
- Business Report
Major Business Activities, Major Business Offices, Employee Status, Other Important Matters related to the Current Status of the Corporate Group, Status of Share Acquisition Rights, Status of Independent Accounting Auditor, Systems to Ensure the Appropriateness of Operations and Operational Status of the Systems
(ii) Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity and Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
(iii) Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Non-consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity and Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
- Please note that notifications of resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders will be posted online on the aforementioned Company's website instead of being sent in writing.
Exercise of Voting Rights
Exercising voting rights at a general meeting of shareholders is an important right of all shareholders.
Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights.
You may exercise your voting rights using the following three methods.
To exercise your voting rights
To exercise your voting rights
To exercise your voting rights
by attending the Meeting
via the Internet
in writing (by mail)
Please indicate your approval or
Please indicate your approval or
disapproval in respect of each
Please present the Voting Form sent
proposal on the Voting Form sent
disapproval in respect of each
out with this Notice and send the
out with this Notice at the reception
proposal in accordance with the
form back to the Company. If you
when you attend the Meeting.
guidance on the next page.
do not indicate your approval or
disapproval, it will be treated as if
you have indicated your approval.
Date and time of the Meeting
Deadline for exercising voting rights
Deadline for exercising voting rights
Friday, June 21, 2024, 10:00 a.m.
To be exercised no later than Thursday,
To be received no later than Thursday,
(JST)
June 20, 2024, 5:20 p.m. (JST)
June 20, 2024, 5:20 p.m. (JST)
Exercise of Voting Rights Via the Internet, etc.
How to scan QR code
How to enter
"Smart Exercise"
Exercise of Voting Rights Code and Password
You can simply login to the Exercise of Voting
Exercise of Voting Rights Website:
Rights Website without entering your Exercise of
https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/
Voting Rights Code and Password.
1.
Please scan the QR code provided at the
1.
Please access the Exercise of Voting Rights
bottom right of the Voting Form.
Website.
* "QR code" is a registered trademark of DENSO
WAVE INCORPORATED.
2.
Please enter the "Exercise of Voting Rights
2.
Please input approval or disapproval to each
Code" printed on the Voting Form.
proposal in accordance with the instructions on
the screen.
3.
Please enter the "Password" printed on the
Exercising voting rights by "Smart Exercise" is
Voting Form.
available only once.
If you need to change your votes after exercising your
4.
Please input approval or disapproval to each
voting rights, please login the Exercise of Voting Rights
proposal in accordance with the instructions on
Website for a personal computer by using your
the screen.
"Exercise of Voting Rights Code" and "Password"
provided on the Voting Form and exercise your voting
rights again.
* If you rescan the QR code, you can access the
Exercise of Voting Rights Website for a personal
computer.
If you have any inquiries about the operation of a
Internet Help Dial, Stock Transfer Agency
Department, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
personal computer, a smartphone or a cellular phone
Tel: 0120-768-524 (toll free only from Japan)
regarding the exercise of voting rights via the
(Business hours: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., excluding year-end
Internet, please contact on the right-hand side:
and New Year holidays)
Institutional investors may use the ICJ platform to electronically exercise the voting rights.
Information Concerning Livestreaming of the General Meeting of Shareholders
To enable shareholders to view the General Meeting of Shareholders, it will be livestreamed via the Internet.
-
Date and Time of Stream
From 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, until the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders
- How to Watch
-
If watching on a smartphone or tablet device
If you use a camera app or barcode reader app to scan the QR code* provided on the "Notification of Livestreaming of the 55th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd." sent out with this Notice of Convocation, a web browser will launch and you will be able to view the livestream.
- If watching on a personal computer/if you are unable to log in using the QR code*
If you access the URL provided on the "Notification of Livestreaming of the 55th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd." sent out with this Notice of Convocation, enter your ID and password, and click the "Log in" button, you will be able to view the livestream.
- "QR code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
- If watching on a smartphone or tablet device
- Points of Attention in Relation to Viewing the Livestream
- Shareholders viewing the livestream will be able to watch the General Meeting of Shareholders, but this will not be recognized as attendance at the General Meeting of Shareholders under the Companies Act, and therefore you will be unable to exercise voting rights or make any statements, including questions. Regarding the exercise of voting rights, please exercise your voting rights in advance using the methods explained on pages 3 to 4.
- Shareholders may face inconveniences such as disruption to video or audio from the livestream or being unable to view the livestream, owing to the impact of the devices used, the telecommunications environment, and other factors.
- Any expenses incurred when watching the livestream, such as telecommunications fees, will be borne by shareholders.
- Acts such as the filming, recording of video, recording of sound, or saving of the livestream, or its public release on social media (SNS), etc., are strictly prohibited.
- If the Company is unable to provide the livestream owing to unavoidable circumstances, notification will be provided on the Company's website (https://www.fgl.co.jp/).
-
Information for Shareholders Attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
In consideration of the privacy of shareholders attending the meeting, the video will only show the area around the officers' seats, filmed from the rear of the venue. However, please understand that there may be cases when the Company is unable to prevent shareholders attending the meeting from appearing in the video.
- Inquiries
Please contact the Stock Transfer Agency Department of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. with any inquiries.
Toll-free:0120-288-324 (Business hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays)
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and Reference Information
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Company proposes the appropriation of surplus as follows:
-
Year-enddividends
Fuyo General Lease Group's basic policy in regard to the allocation of profits is to "both enhance shareholders' equity by strengthening the management base and the financial position and enhance the profit return to shareholders by means of long-term continuation of stable dividends, while taking good consideration of the Company's performance and management indicator targets."
In line with its basic dividend policy, the Company proposes a dividend of ¥245 per share, which is ¥50 higher than the dividend forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year under review, based on the financial results for fiscal 2023 and the achievement of its medium-term management plan.
As the Company has already paid an interim dividend of ¥195 per share, the annual dividend for this term will be ¥440 per share.
- Type of dividend property Cash
-
Allotment of dividend property and their aggregate amount ¥245 per common share of the Company
Total dividends: ¥7,402,325,385
- Effective date of dividends of surplus June 24, 2024
-
Other Appropriation of surplus
The Company proposes the following appropriation of other surplus with a view to allocating funds for acquiring quality operating assets and other purposes to strengthen the management base going forward.
- Item of surplus to be decreased and amount of decrease
Retained earnings brought forward:
¥6,000,000,000
(2) Item of surplus to be increased and amount of increase
General reserve:
¥6,000,000,000
Proposal No. 2: Election of Nine (9) Directors
The terms of office of all eight (8) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Meeting. In addition, Director Soichi Hosoi resigned on March 31, 2024.
Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of nine (9) Directors including four (4) Outside Directors. Furthermore, when selecting candidates for Director, the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, of which a majority of members are independent Outside Directors, engaged in deliberation and reported its views.
The candidates for Director are as follows:
Attendance
Candidate No.
Name
Current position and responsibility
at Board of
in the Company
Directors
meetings
Director and Chairman
100%
1
Reelection
Yasunori Tsujita
Chairman of the Board of Directors
(11/11)
President and Chief Executive Officer (Representative
100%
2
Reelection
Hiroaki Oda
Director)
(11/11)
Director and Deputy President (Representative
Director)
100%
Supervising Sales Department, Responsible for Financial
3
Reelection
Keiji Takada
Institutions Division, Securitization Promotion Division, Area
(11/11)
Business Promotion Division, and West Japan Area Business
Promotion Division
Director and Deputy President (Representative
Director)
Supervising Finance, Supervising Corporate Planning
100%
4
Reelection
Yusuke Kishida
and Administration Department, IR, CSV, Supervising
(11/11)
Information Management Department, Supervising
Risk Department, Supervising Group Governance,
Supervising Compliance
Managing Executive Officer
Responsible for Group Legal & Compliance Division,
5
New election
Hiroshi Takahashi
-
Corporate Credit Division, Financial Products Credit
Division, and Credit Administration Division
100%
Outside Director
6
Reelection
Seiichi Isshiki
Director
(11/11)
Independent
100%
Outside Director
7
Reelection
Hideo Ichikawa
Director
Independent
(11/11)
Outside Director
100%
8
Reelection
Masayuki Yamamura
Director
(11/11)
Independent
100%
Hiroko Matsumoto
Outside Director
9
Reelection
Director
(11/11)
Independent
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,
Number of the
Company's
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
shares owned
Apr. 1981
Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited
June 2013
Deputy President-Executive Officer,
Member of the Board of Directors
(Representative Director) of Mizuho
Financial Group, Inc. (until June 2014)
Nov. 2013
Deputy President-Executive Officer,
Yasunori Tsujita
Member of the Board of Directors of
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (until March 2015)
(June 28, 1956)
June 2014
Member of the Board of Directors and
Deputy President & Executive Officer
(Representative Executive Officer) of
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (until March
2015)
7,900
Apr. 2015
Member of the Board of Directors of
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (retired in
June 2015)
May 2015
Deputy President and Executive Officer of
1
the Company
June 2015
Director and Deputy President
Reelection
Deputy President and Executive Officer
Representative Director
Apr. 2016
President and Chief Executive Officer
President and Executive Officer
Apr. 2022
Director and Chairman (current position)
June 2022
Chairman of the Board of Directors
To present
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Yasunori Tsujita acquired management experience at financial institutions while serving in such positions as Deputy President-Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group and Deputy President-Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Bank. Furthermore, he has supervised the overall operations of the Company in his positions as Director and Deputy President, Deputy President and Executive Officer, and President and Chief Executive Officer, President and Executive Officer of the Company, and since 2022, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors, equipping him with a wealth of management experience. In light of his achievements as a supervisor of operations, and believing that Mr. Tsujita will utilize the aforementioned experience and insight to enhance the effectiveness of the Board of Directors' decision-making function and oversight function, the Company once again nominates him as a candidate for Director.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,
Number of the
Company's
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
shares owned
Apr. 1986
Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited
May 2009
General Manager of Kanda Corporate
Division of Kanda Branch of Mizuho Bank,
Ltd.
Hiroaki Oda
June 2011
General Manager of Kudan Division No.1
(January 26, 1963)
of Kudan Branch
Apr. 2013
General Manager of Corporate Banking
Division No.11 of Mizuho Corporate Bank,
Ltd.
Apr. 2014
Executive Officer, General Manager of
6,600
Corporate Banking Division No.11 of
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (retired in April 2016)
May 2016
Managing Executive Officer of the
Company
Apr. 2021
Deputy President and Executive Officer
2
June 2021
Director and Deputy President
Reelection
Deputy President and Executive Officer
Representative Director (current position)
Apr. 2022
President and Chief Executive Officer
President and Executive Officer
To present
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Hiroaki Oda, in the years 2016 onward, has acquired abundant operational experience as the Company's Managing Executive Officer having not only been in charge of the Sales Department but also being responsible for M&A operations and other initiatives aimed at expanding new fields, and in the years 2021 onward, he supervised the Sales Department as Director and Deputy President, and Deputy President and Executive Officer of the Company. As such, Mr. Oda has a wealth of experience in operations. Furthermore, since 2022, he has supervised overall operations as President and Chief Executive Officer, and President and Executive Officer. As such, he is equipped with a wealth of management experience. Believing that Mr. Oda will utilize the aforementioned experience and insight on the Board of Directors to enhance the effectiveness of its decision-making function and oversight function, the Company once again nominates him as a candidate for Director.
Apr. 1984
Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited
Keiji Takada
Apr. 2010
General Manager of Corporate Banking
Division No.13 of Mizuho Corporate Bank,
(October 5, 1960)
Ltd. (retired in March 2012)
Apr. 2012
General Manager of Corporate Business
Division of the Company
Apr. 2014
Executive Officer, General Manager of
Corporate Business Division
2,400
Apr. 2016
Managing Executive Officer
Apr. 2020
Senior Managing Executive Officer
June 2020
Senior Managing Director and Senior
3
Managing Executive Officer
Apr. 2022
Director and Deputy President, Deputy
Reelection
President and Executive Officer
Representative Director (current position)
To present
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Keiji Takada, in the years since 2014 as Executive Officer of the Company in charge of the Sales Department,
since 2020 as Senior Managing Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company in charge of
international departments utilizing his experience working overseas for Mizuho Financial Group, and since
2022, supervising the Business Department as Director and Deputy President, Deputy President and Executive
Officer, has acquired abundant operational experience, enabling him to develop knowledge on all operations.
Believing that Mr. Takada will utilize the aforementioned experience and insight on the Board of Directors to
enhance the effectiveness of its decision-making function and oversight function, the Company once again
nominates him as a candidate for Director.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,
Number of the
Company's
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
shares owned
Apr. 1986
Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited
Apr. 2012
Deputy General Manager of Financial
Planning Division of Mizuho Financial
Group, Inc.
Deputy General Manager of Financial
Yusuke Kishida
Planning Division of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Deputy General Manager of Financial
(July 6, 1962)
Planning Division of Mizuho Corporate
Bank, Ltd.
July 2013
General Manager of Internal Audit
Department of Mizuho Financial Group,
Inc. (retired in March 2016)
500
Apr. 2016
Administrative Officer of General Affairs
Division of the Company
Apr. 2018
Executive Officer, General Manager of
Financial Planning Division
Apr. 2021
Managing Executive Officer
4
Apr. 2022
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Reelection
June 2022
Senior Managing Director and Senior
Managing Executive Officer
Apr. 2024
Director and Deputy President, Deputy
President and Executive Officer
Representative Director (current position)
To present
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Yusuke Kishida acquired abundant operational experience through serving as General Manager of the Internal Audit Department and participating in financial and accounting operations at Mizuho Financial Group. In the years since 2018, as Executive Officer and General Manager of Financial Planning Division of the Company, he has extensive operational experience and has developed knowledge on overall operations through being in charge of the Financial Strategy Planning Division; and since 2021, being in charge of the Finance Department as Managing Executive Officer; and since 2022, being in charge of the Corporate Planning Division as Senior Managing Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer; and since April 2024, supervising the Finance Department and Corporate Planning and Administration Department as Director and Deputy President, Deputy President and Executive Officer. Believing that Mr. Kishida will utilize the aforementioned experience and insight on the Board of Directors to enhance the effectiveness of its decision-making function and oversight function, the Company once again nominates him as a candidate for Director.
Hiroshi Takahashi
Apr. 1987
Joined the Company
(December 4, 1963)
Apr. 2016
General Manager in charge of Corporate
Planning Division
Apr. 2017
General Manager of Corporate Planning
Division
Apr. 2019
Executive Officer, General Manager of
4,700
Corporate Planning Division
Apr. 2021
Managing Executive Officer
To present
5
New election
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Hiroshi Takahashi, in the years since 2016, as General Manager in charge of the Corporate Planning Division
of the Company, since 2017 as General Manager of the Corporate Planning Division, since 2019 as Executive
Officer and General Manager of the Corporate Planning Division, and since 2021 as Managing Executive
Officer in charge of the Legal Compliance Department and the Credit Department, has acquired extensive
operational experience and has developed knowledge on overall operations. Believing that Mr. Takahashi will
utilize the aforementioned experience and insight on the Board of Directors to enhance the effectiveness of its
decision-making function and oversight function, the Company nominates him as a candidate for Director.
