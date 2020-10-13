Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FVCBankcorp, Inc.    FVCB

FVCBANKCORP, INC.

(FVCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FVCBankcorp, Inc. : Announces Completion of $20 Million Subordinated Notes Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:24pm EDT

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) (the “Company”) today announced the completion of its private placement of $20 million of its 4.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors.

“We are extremely pleased with the success of this transaction,” said David W. Pijor, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “This offering was oversubscribed which demonstrates the confidence our investors have in our continued success. The additional capital this provides allows us to be supportive of the communities we serve through continued organic and strategic growth of the Company.”

The Notes have a maturity date of October 15, 2030 and carry a fixed rate of interest of 4.875% for the first five years. Thereafter, the Notes will pay interest at 3-month SOFR plus 471 basis points, resetting quarterly. The Notes include a right of prepayment without penalty on or after October 15, 2025. The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the placement of the Notes for general corporate purposes, to include supporting capital ratios at the Company’s subsidiary, FVCbank, and potential repayment of a portion or all of the $25.0 million outstanding subordinated debt callable June 30, 2021.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as the sole placement agent for the offering. Williams Mullen served as legal counsel to the Company and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agent.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there by any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The indebtedness evidenced by the Notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.

About FVCBankcorp, Inc.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. is the holding company for FVCbank, a wholly-owned subsidiary that commenced operations in November 2007. FVCbank is a $1.78 billion asset-sized Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, their owners and employees located in the greater Baltimore and Washington D.C., metropolitan areas. FVCbank is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has 9 full-service offices in Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston and Springfield, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Baltimore, Bethesda, and Rockville, Maryland.

For more information on the Company’s selected financial information, please visit the Investor Relations page of FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s website, www.fvcbank.com.

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited, statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of the Company’s operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “should,” and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company’s market, interest rates and interest rate policy, competitive factors, and other conditions which by their nature, are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs that involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based, actual operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company’s past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FVCBANKCORP, INC.
03:24pFVCBANKCORP, INC. : Announces Completion of $20 Million Subordinated Notes Offer..
BU
09/30FVCBANKCORP, INC. : Marks New Milestone by Making Piper Sandler 2020 ‘Sm-A..
BU
09/18FVCBANKCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/10FVCBANKCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/10FVCBANKCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/24FVCBANKCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/23FVCBANKCORP, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings
BU
06/26FVCBANKCORP : FVCbank Accredited As One Of The Largest Commercial Lenders in the..
PU
05/22FVCBANKCORP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financi..
AQ
05/11FVCBANKCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 53,3 M - -
Net income 2020 13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 150 M 150 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart FVCBANKCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
FVCBankcorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FVCBANKCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,13 $
Last Close Price 11,15 $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Pijor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia Ann Ferrick President, Secretary & Director
B. Todd Dempsey Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Jennifer L. Deacon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip R. Wills Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FVCBANKCORP, INC.-36.18%150
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.40%312 196
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.33%245 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.09%222 494
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.25%173 273
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.05%137 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group