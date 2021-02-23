Log in
FVCBANKCORP, INC.

FVCBANKCORP, INC.

(FVCB)
News 
FVCBankcorp : Long Story Short Media transitions to FVCbank after PPP loan experience

02/23/2021 | 10:08am EST
Long Story Short Media, a creative services company based in Washington D.C., produces compelling multimedia content for a range of clients across the globe. They specialize in storytelling through short-form video, animation and film.

The disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led Long Story Short Media President, Jessica Stuart, to protect her business and her 20 employees by applying for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.

She initially tried to apply for a PPP loan through her previous bank, which proved difficult and time-consuming. She called every day to get questions, answers and assistance to help secure a loan but made little headway and found no reassurance of the path forward. Eventually, her bank stopped taking her calls.

FVCBANK AT LONG LAST

After weeks of no progress, Stuart started hearing from the heads of other companies within her professional network touting they received their PPP loans within days of applying. They urged her to speak with FVCbank. She recalls one member saying, 'your bank should work for you.'

During Stuart's first interaction with FVCbank, she was struck by the Bank's confidence in securing a loan and the comfort they provided. A week later, she knew she needed FVCbank in her corner. To Stuart, she felt confident in the level of 'I get you and I got you' that she received from the Bank.

'I was not yet a customer, and their openness to encourage me to come into their family meant a lot to me,' Stuart said. 'I realized right away that their level of customer service was something I had been missing this whole time.'

Stuart and Long Story Short Media received approval of their loan within a day, far exceeding her expectations based on her previous experience with other banks. 'I don't think we would be here if it weren't for FVCbank,' Stuart said.

The organization and confidence of FVCbank's handling of her PPP loan reassured her that she made the right decision. Stuart found value in FVCbank's proactive process and clear communication at each step along the way.

In providing the level of customer service and dedication she had heard the Bank was known for, the FVCbank team quickly relieved the mounting stress and fears Stuart faced about securing resources her business needed to survive. After a very positive experience during the PPP loan process, Stuart moved the company's entire banking portfolio to FVCbank. She said she looks forward to an ongoing partnership with the Bank to help Long Story Short Media continue its smart growth journey.

Disclaimer

FVCBankcorp Inc. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 15:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
