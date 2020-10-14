FVCBankcorp : Northern VA Bank Announces Partnership with PayTech Trust

FVCbank, a community bank based in Northern VA, DC & Maryland is announcing their partnership with PayTech Trust. PayTech Trust also based in Northern VA is a credit card processing company that focuses on partnerships and merchant services to create tailor-made payment solutions and will add credit card processing to FVCbank's competitive suite of products and services. FVCbank is a perfect fit to work with PayTech due to their entrepreneurial approach to business.

Together they will focus on a partnership that will bring automated processes and solutions to payroll and credit card processing while building long-term trust with FVCbank's current and prospective customers. Overall, the partnership will bring a greater range of services at better rates while simplifying the way clients can do business. Their goal and number one priority is to develop long term relationships with their customers by offering easier, faster, and more convenient top of the line credit card processing solutions.

'We are excited to be able to offer a full menu of payment products to FVCbank's clients. We are not only partnering with the bank but also with their customers to supply payment education, transparency, and security in today's fast-paced business world' says PayTech Trust CEO Matt Clyne when asked about the recent partnership with FVCbank.

FVCbank provides customers in Northern Virginia, DC, and Maryland with personal and business finance solutions, including business and personal accounts, loans and lines of credit at several convenient branches located throughout the DC Metro Area. For more information regarding FVCbank and their partnership with PayTech Trust, contact FVCbank directly at merchant@fvcbank.com. Headquartered at 11325 Random Hills Road, Suite 240, Fairfax, VA 22030, FVCbank can be contacted directly at 703-436-3800 or through their website at www.FVCbank.com.