Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FVCBankcorp, Inc.    FVCB

FVCBANKCORP, INC.

(FVCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FVCBankcorp : Northern VA Bank Announces Partnership with PayTech Trust

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 11:05am EDT

FVCbank, a community bank based in Northern VA, DC & Maryland is announcing their partnership with PayTech Trust. PayTech Trust also based in Northern VA is a credit card processing company that focuses on partnerships and merchant services to create tailor-made payment solutions and will add credit card processing to FVCbank's competitive suite of products and services. FVCbank is a perfect fit to work with PayTech due to their entrepreneurial approach to business.

Together they will focus on a partnership that will bring automated processes and solutions to payroll and credit card processing while building long-term trust with FVCbank's current and prospective customers. Overall, the partnership will bring a greater range of services at better rates while simplifying the way clients can do business. Their goal and number one priority is to develop long term relationships with their customers by offering easier, faster, and more convenient top of the line credit card processing solutions.

'We are excited to be able to offer a full menu of payment products to FVCbank's clients. We are not only partnering with the bank but also with their customers to supply payment education, transparency, and security in today's fast-paced business world' says PayTech Trust CEO Matt Clyne when asked about the recent partnership with FVCbank.

FVCbank provides customers in Northern Virginia, DC, and Maryland with personal and business finance solutions, including business and personal accounts, loans and lines of credit at several convenient branches located throughout the DC Metro Area. For more information regarding FVCbank and their partnership with PayTech Trust, contact FVCbank directly at merchant@fvcbank.com. Headquartered at 11325 Random Hills Road, Suite 240, Fairfax, VA 22030, FVCbank can be contacted directly at 703-436-3800 or through their website at www.FVCbank.com.

Disclaimer

FVCBankcorp Inc. published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 15:04:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FVCBANKCORP, INC.
11:05aFVCBANKCORP : Northern VA Bank Announces Partnership with PayTech Trust
PU
10/13FVCBANKCORP, INC. : Announces Completion of $20 Million Subordinated Notes Offer..
BU
09/30FVCBANKCORP, INC. : Marks New Milestone by Making Piper Sandler 2020 ‘Sm-A..
BU
09/18FVCBANKCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/10FVCBANKCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/10FVCBANKCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/24FVCBANKCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/23FVCBANKCORP, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings
BU
06/26FVCBANKCORP : FVCbank Accredited As One Of The Largest Commercial Lenders in the..
PU
05/22FVCBANKCORP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 53,3 M - -
Net income 2020 13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 150 M 150 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,81x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart FVCBANKCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
FVCBankcorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FVCBANKCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,13 $
Last Close Price 11,10 $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Pijor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia Ann Ferrick President, Secretary & Director
B. Todd Dempsey Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Jennifer L. Deacon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip R. Wills Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FVCBANKCORP, INC.-36.46%150
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.51%312 196
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.33%244 115
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.16%222 494
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.25%173 188
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.56%138 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group