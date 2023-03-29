FVCBankcorp : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 29, 2023

FVCBankcorp, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Virginia 001-38647 47-5020283 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission file number) (IRS Employer

Number)

11325 Random Hills Road

Fairfax, Virginia22030

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(703) 436-3800

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (See General Instruction A.2. below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities Registered under Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered Common Stock, $0.01 par value FVCB The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2). Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. x









Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure





On March 29, 2023, FVCBankcorp, Inc. (the "Company") posted the following statement to its social media accounts on LinkedIn and Facebook and on its website at www.fvcbank.com:





"As reported in the March 24-30 edition of the Washington Business Journal, FVCbank has 39.78% of deposits uninsured, which is more than covered by the Bank's capital and liquid assets. In fact, as of February 28, 2023, FVCbank's uninsured depositors excluding collateralized public funds are 30.82%."





The information furnished in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 104 The cover page from the Company's Form 8-K with a date on report of March 29, 2023, formatted in Inline Extensible Business Reporting Language (included with the Inline XBRL document).









Signatures

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FVCBANKCORP, INC. By: /s/ Jennifer L. Deacon Jennifer L. Deacon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dated: March 29, 2023





fvcb-20230329