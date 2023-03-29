Advanced search
    FVCB   US36120Q1013

FVCBANKCORP, INC.

(FVCB)
  Report
03:52:05 2023-03-29 pm EDT
11.32 USD   -3.62%
FVCBankcorp : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

03/29/2023
fvcb-20230329

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 29, 2023
FVCBankcorp, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Virginia 001-38647 47-5020283
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission file number) (IRS Employer
Number)
11325 Random Hills Road
Fairfax, Virginia22030
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
(703) 436-3800
Registrant's telephone number, including area code:
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (See General Instruction A.2. below):
¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities Registered under Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value FVCB The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2). Emerging growth company x
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. x


Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 29, 2023, FVCBankcorp, Inc. (the "Company") posted the following statement to its social media accounts on LinkedIn and Facebook and on its website at www.fvcbank.com:

"As reported in the March 24-30 edition of the Washington Business Journal, FVCbank has 39.78% of deposits uninsured, which is more than covered by the Bank's capital and liquid assets. In fact, as of February 28, 2023, FVCbank's uninsured depositors excluding collateralized public funds are 30.82%."

The information furnished in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
104 The cover page from the Company's Form 8-K with a date on report of March 29, 2023, formatted in Inline Extensible Business Reporting Language (included with the Inline XBRL document).


Signatures
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
FVCBANKCORP, INC.
By: /s/ Jennifer L. Deacon
Jennifer L. Deacon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Dated: March 29, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

FVCBankcorp Inc. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 19:34:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
