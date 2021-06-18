FVCBankcorp : Dulles Based Non-Profit Organization Recognized as Recipient of the 2021 L Burwell Gunn Award

We would like to congratulate Gordon Sumner and the entire Veterans Moving Forward organization for being recognized as the 2021 L Burwell Gunn recipient(s) for excellence in the field of philanthropy.

Founded in 2010, Veterans Moving Forward, Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Dulles, Virginia. For over a decade, the mental health and wellness-driven Veterans organization has provided free-of-cost service dogs for military professionals with physical and/or mental health challenges. Determined to make a positive difference in the lives of those who have fought for our country, Veterans Moving Forward works toward bringing independence back to their lives by providing our Veterans with a service canine that not only helps address their disability but also may just be the companion many of them have been missing.

The services provided by Veterans Moving Forward are available to all US veterans regardless of age or location within The United States. With an inspiring vision to be a leading source of service dogs and canine therapy services focusing on physical or mental health challenges, FVCbank is proud to award the 2021 L. Burwell Gunn Award to Veterans Moving Forward.