    FVCB   US36120Q1013

FVCBANKCORP, INC.

(FVCB)
  
FVCBankcorp : Dulles Based Non-Profit Organization Recognized as Recipient of the 2021 L Burwell Gunn Award

06/18/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
We would like to congratulate Gordon Sumner and the entire Veterans Moving Forward organization for being recognized as the 2021 L Burwell Gunn recipient(s) for excellence in the field of philanthropy.

Founded in 2010, Veterans Moving Forward, Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Dulles, Virginia. For over a decade, the mental health and wellness-driven Veterans organization has provided free-of-cost service dogs for military professionals with physical and/or mental health challenges. Determined to make a positive difference in the lives of those who have fought for our country, Veterans Moving Forward works toward bringing independence back to their lives by providing our Veterans with a service canine that not only helps address their disability but also may just be the companion many of them have been missing.

The services provided by Veterans Moving Forward are available to all US veterans regardless of age or location within The United States. With an inspiring vision to be a leading source of service dogs and canine therapy services focusing on physical or mental health challenges, FVCbank is proud to award the 2021 L. Burwell Gunn Award to Veterans Moving Forward.

Disclaimer

FVCBankcorp Inc. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 20:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56,3 M - -
Net income 2021 20,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 239 M 239 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 80,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David W. Pijor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia Ann Ferrick President, Secretary & Director
Jennifer L. Deacon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
B. Todd Dempsey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip R. Wills Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FVCBANKCORP, INC.19.25%239
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.43%459 397
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.31%341 059
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%273 031
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.44%216 452
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%201 964