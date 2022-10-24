Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. FW Thorpe Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFW   GB00BC9ZLX92

FW THORPE PLC

(TFW)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-24 am EDT
397.50 GBX   -1.85%
IN BRIEF: FW Thorpe appoints Frans Haafkens as non-executive director
AI
10/20UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/11Earnings Flash (TFW.L) THORPE(F.W.) Reports FY22 Revenue GBP143.7M
MT
Summary 
Summary

IN BRIEF: FW Thorpe appoints Frans Haafkens as non-executive director

10/24/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
FW Thorpe PLC - Worcestershire-based lighting systems firm - Appoints Frans Haafkens as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately. Haafkens is managing partner at Dutch investment firm i4hi BV, a company with direct investments in manufacturing and technology businesses. He has previously worked both as a consultant and investor on FW Thorpe's Dutch entities, Lightronics and Famostar. He is also a minority investor in Ratio Electric BV, FW Thorpe's most recent joint venture investment.

Chair Mike Allcock says: "[Frans] brings with him a wealth of experience to support the board following the international growth of the group, as a result of its acquisitions, over recent years. The combination of this addition to our board, our experienced non-executives understanding the history of the group, and our existing executive team, will enable us to continue to strive for sustainable, profitable growth into the future."

Current stock price: 404.00 pence, down 0.3% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 4.9%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

