IN BRIEF: FW Thorpe appoints Frans Haafkens as non-executive director

FW Thorpe PLC - Worcestershire-based lighting systems firm - Appoints Frans Haafkens as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately. Haafkens is managing partner at Dutch investment firm i4hi BV, a company with direct investments in manufacturing and technology businesses. He has previously worked both as a consultant and investor on FW Thorpe's Dutch entities, Lightronics and Famostar. He is also a minority investor in Ratio Electric BV, FW Thorpe's most recent joint venture investment.

Chair Mike Allcock says: "[Frans] brings with him a wealth of experience to support the board following the international growth of the group, as a result of its acquisitions, over recent years. The combination of this addition to our board, our experienced non-executives understanding the history of the group, and our existing executive team, will enable us to continue to strive for sustainable, profitable growth into the future."

Current stock price: 404.00 pence, down 0.3% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 4.9%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

