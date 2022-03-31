FX Hotels : Announcement of the Unqualified Opinion of Independent Audit Report on Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern for Q4 2021.

|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/29
2.CPA audit opinion in its entirety:
Independent Auditor's Report
FX Hotels Group Inc.
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of FX
Hotels Group Inc. and its subsidiaries, which comprise the consolidated
balance sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated
statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for
the years then ended, and the notes to the consolidated financial
statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.0
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present
fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of
FX Hotels Group Inc. and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2021 and 2020,
and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows
for the years then ended in accordance with the Regulations Governing the
Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International
Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), International Accounting Standards
(IAS),IFRIC Interpretations (IFRIC), and SIC Interpretations (SIC) endorsed
and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the
Republic of China.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audits in accordance with the Regulations Governing Auditing
and Attestation of Financial Statements by Certified Public Accountants and
auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China. Our
responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors'
Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
sectionof our report. We are independent of FX Hotels Group Inc. and its
subsidiaries in accordance with the Norm of Professional Ethics for Certified
PublicAccountant of the Republic of China and we have fulfilled our other
ethicalresponsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe
that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to
provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainties Related to Going Concern
As mentioned in the accompanying note 1 of the consolidated financial
statements, FX Hotels Group Inc. and its subsidiaries' accumulated deficits
were NT$596,260 thousands and NT$948,931 thousands as of December 31, 2021
and 2020, respectively. As the accumulated deficit in 2020 has surpassed its
paid-in capital and current liabilities are more than current assets by
NT$82,284 thousands. All signs shown FX Hotels Group Inc. and its
subsidiaries have material uncertainties in going concern. Yet we have
not modified our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were
of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements
for the year ended December 31, 2021. These matters were addressed in the
context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole,
and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion
on these matters. Except the matters of Material Uncertainties Related to
Going Concern section of our opinion, key audit matters for FX Hotels Group
Inc. and subsidiaries' consolidated financial statements for the year ended
December 31, 2021 are stated as follows:
Income recognition
The major operational revenues for FX Hotels Group Inc. and its subsidiaries'
come from hotel brand franchising and hotel management service, and since
revenue has significant impact in all perspectives to financial statements
so it is considered as a key audit matter.
For the related accounting policies and disclosures regarding to revenue
recognition, please refer to note 4(14) and 6(12) in the consolidated
financial report. Our audit procedures performed included the following:
1.Understanding and testing the internal procedures and related controls
regarding to revenue recognition.
2.Understanding the forms of key revenue types and transaction terms to
assess whether the point of revenue recognition is appropriate.
3.Select a time period before and after the reporting date and check whether
or not sales transaction records match with documents to assess such sales
transactions are recognized in proper time period.
4.Perform an analytical review of the annual revenue growth rate and the
accounts receivables turnover rate of the aforementioned transactions to
confirm the reasonableness of the sales targets and the transactions.
Impairment assessment of account receivables
FX Hotels Group Inc. and its subsidiaries' balance of accounts receivable
of December 31, 2021, was $17,575 thousands, 2% of the total assets of FX
Hotels Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. For the related information, please
refer to the accompanying note 4(13), 5(1) and 6(3). The effect on the
consolidated financial statements of FX Hotels Group Inc. and its
subsidiaries is significant. Whether the expected credit loss assessment
reflects the credit risk of the accounts receivable and the appropriateness
of the adopted policies involve the subjective judgment of the management,
therefore we have identified the impairment assessment of account
receivables as a key audit matter.
Our key audit procedures performed in respect of the above area
included the following:
1.Review the customers' historical payment status analysis allowance
loss, evaluate the reasonableness of the receivables recoverable ratio
based on the customers' historical payment status, and verify the
individual large overdue accounts receivable with reference to the
current year's payment status and other available customer information
for verifying the sufficiency of the impairment rate.
2.The recoverability of cash recovered from overdue receivables after
the assessment period,taking into account whether additional allowances
are required.
3.Understand the management's policy on the accounts receivable generated
by the major customer base and test the correctness and completeness of
the accounts receivable aging analysis table, and calculate the receivables
allowances provided by the management.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the
Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of
the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations
Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and
the IFRS, IAS, IFRIC, and SIC endorsed and issued into effect by the
Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China, and for such
internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the
preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free
from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is
responsible for assessing FX Hotels Group Inc. and its subsidiaries'
ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters
related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting
unless management either intends to liquidate FX Hotels Group Inc. and its
subsidiaries or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative
but to do so.
Those charged with governance (including audit committee) are responsible
for overseeing FX Hotels Group Inc. and its subsidiaries' financial
reporting process.
Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial
Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material
misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors'
report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level
of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance
with the auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China
which wi1l always detect a material misstatement when it exists.
Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if,
individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to
inf1uence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these
consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with the auditing standards generally
accepted in the Republic of China, we exercise professional judgment and
maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
1.Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the
consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error,
design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain
audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for
our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting
from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve
collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the
override of internal control.
2.Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order
to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but
not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of FX
Hotels Group Inc. and its subsidiaries' internal control.
3.Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the
reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made
by management.
4.Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern
basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a
material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast
significant doubt on FX Hotels Group Inc. and its subsidiaries' ability
to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty
exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the
related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such
disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are
based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report.
However, future events or conditions may cause FX Hotels Group Inc. and
its subsidiaries to cease to continue as a going concern.
5.Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the
consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether
the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions
and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
6.Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial
information of the entities or business activities within FX Hotels Group
Inc. and its subsidiaries to express an opinion on the consolidated financial
statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance
of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other
matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit
findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we
identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have
complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to
communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably
be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related
safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we
determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the
consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and
are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our
auditors' report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about
the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a
matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse
consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public
interest benefits of such communication.
3.Name of the CPA firm:Candor Taiwan CPA firm
4.CPA name and auditor certificate No.-1:
Lin Chao-Min, Jin-Guan-Zheng-Shen-Zi ,No. 0980054543
5.CPA name and auditor certificate No.-2:
Chen Wen-Pin, Jin-Guan-Zheng-Shen-Zi ,No. 1020049365
6.Date of report audit (review) by CPA:2022/03/29
7.Countermeasures:nil
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:nil