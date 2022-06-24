Log in
    2724   KYG3704Y1017

FX HOTELS GROUP INC.

(2724)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-22
15.25 TWD   +3.04%
03:46aFX HOTELS : The Company's 2022 Shareholders' Meeting Ratified Proposal of Releasing Directors from Non-compete Restrictions
PU
03:46aFX HOTELS : Announcement of Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting Important Resolutions
PU
06/20FX HOTELS : Board of Directors' resolute to Change of Organizational Structure (supplementary explanation for Company gets CPA opinion on transaction reasonableness)
PU
FX Hotels : The Company's 2022 Shareholders' Meeting Ratified Proposal of Releasing Directors from Non-compete Restrictions

06/24/2022 | 03:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FX HOTELS GROUP INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 15:36:52
Subject 
 The Company's 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
Ratified Proposal of Releasing Directors from
Non-compete Restrictions
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/24
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
 to engage in competitive conduct:
(1) Director: FURAMA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT INC.
represented by Wu, Ying-Ling
(2) Director: FURAMA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT INC.
represented by Tang, Yu-Chien
(3) Independent Director: Chang, Ya-Chi
(4) Independent Director: Wang, Tso-Ching
(5) Independent Director: Ke, Fu-Pin
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
Other companies that has the same or similar scope of business as
the Company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the period serving as a director on the Board of Directors.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):
Ratified by a majority of the shareholders present who represented
two-thirds or more of the total number of its outstanding shares.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:nil

Disclaimer

FX Hotels Group Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 07:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
