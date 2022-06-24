FX Hotels : The Company's 2022 Shareholders' Meeting Ratified Proposal of Releasing Directors from Non-compete Restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/24 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: (1) Director: FURAMA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT INC. represented by Wu, Ying-Ling (2) Director: FURAMA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT INC. represented by Tang, Yu-Chien (3) Independent Director: Chang, Ya-Chi (4) Independent Director: Wang, Tso-Ching (5) Independent Director: Ke, Fu-Pin 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: Other companies that has the same or similar scope of business as the Company 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the period serving as a director on the Board of Directors. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Ratified by a majority of the shareholders present who represented two-thirds or more of the total number of its outstanding shares. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:nil