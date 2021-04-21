DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: upgrades FY2021 guidance based on above-budget preliminary financials for Q1 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement Fyber N.V.: upgrades FY2021 guidance based on above-budget preliminary financials for Q1 2021 21-Apr-2021 / 19:49 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Berlin, 21 April 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) is announcing preliminary financials for the first three months of 2021, confirming the preliminary financials for January and February 2021 provided in an ad hoc notification on 17 March 2021, and an upgraded guidance for the full year 2021. In Q1 2021, the Company generated revenue in excess of EUR85 million (a plus of 179% compared to the same time last year), net revenue* of EUR17 million (a plus of almost 90% year-over-year) and an adjusted EBITDA* of more than EUR7 million (Q1 2020: EUR-0.8 million). These preliminary revenue results are based on preliminary and unaudited financials and are about 50% above the initial planning for the year 2021. The Company therefore increases its guidance for the full year 2021, now expecting a revenue between EUR300 million and EUR350 million, with a net revenue between EUR60 million and EUR70 million, at an adjusted EBITDA between EUR15 million and EUR20 million (previous guidance: revenue between EUR275 million and EUR300 million, net revenue between EUR55 million and EUR60 million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR10 million). The impact on the Company's business of new privacy regulations by Apple to be released on the new operating system iOS14 is uncertain as of today. Further details will be provided with the release of the Annual Report 2020. *Adjusted EBITDA and net revenue are defined on page 15 and 16 of the Q3 2020 Results Statement available on the Company's website at https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations. Notifying person Yaron Zaltsman, CFO Investor Contact Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Wallstr. 9-13 10179 Berlin Germany Phone: +4930609855555 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0014433377 WKN: A2P1Q5 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1187386 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

