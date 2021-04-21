Log in
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: upgrades FY2021 guidance based on above-budget preliminary financials for Q1 2021

04/21/2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement 
Fyber N.V.: upgrades FY2021 guidance based on above-budget preliminary financials for Q1 2021 
21-Apr-2021 / 19:49 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Berlin, 21 April 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) is announcing preliminary financials for the 
first three months of 2021, confirming the preliminary financials for January and February 2021 provided in an ad hoc 
notification on 17 March 2021, and an upgraded guidance for the full year 2021. 
In Q1 2021, the Company generated revenue in excess of EUR85 million (a plus of 179% compared to the same time last 
year), net revenue* of EUR17 million (a plus of almost 90% year-over-year) and an adjusted EBITDA* of more than EUR7 
million (Q1 2020: EUR-0.8 million). These preliminary revenue results are based on preliminary and unaudited financials 
and are about 50% above the initial planning for the year 2021. 
The Company therefore increases its guidance for the full year 2021, now expecting a revenue between EUR300 million and 
EUR350 million, with a net revenue between EUR60 million and EUR70 million, at an adjusted EBITDA between EUR15 million and EUR20 
million (previous guidance: revenue between EUR275 million and EUR300 million, net revenue between EUR55 million and EUR60 
million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR10 million). 
The impact on the Company's business of new privacy regulations by Apple to be released on the new operating system 
iOS14 is uncertain as of today. Further details will be provided with the release of the Annual Report 2020. 
*Adjusted EBITDA and net revenue are defined on page 15 and 16 of the Q3 2020 Results Statement available on the 
Company's website at https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations. 
Notifying person 
Yaron Zaltsman, CFO 
Investor Contact 
Sabrina Kassmannhuber 
ir@fyber.com 
+49 30 609 855 555 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Fyber N.V. 
              Wallstr. 9-13 
              10179 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +4930609855555 
E-mail:       governance@fyber.com 
Internet:     https://investors.fyber.com/ 
ISIN:         NL0014433377 
WKN:          A2P1Q5 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1187386 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1187386 21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187386&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 13:50 ET (17:50 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.00% 133.1621 Delayed Quote.0.32%
FYBER N.V. 5.47% 0.675 Delayed Quote.144.27%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.61% 1044.1898 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
More news
