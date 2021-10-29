EGM 2021 Results Announcement

Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

of Fyber N.V. dated 28 October 2021

Berlin, Germany 28 October 2021 - Fyber N.V. (the "Company") announces the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") which was held in Amsterdam today.

According to the attendance list a total of 547,085,436 shares were represented, which corresponds to 99.31% of the outstanding share capital of the Company. As of 30 September 2021, the issued share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 55,218,928.60 divided into 552,189,286 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 each. A total of 1,325,844 shares is held by the Company itself. As a result, a maximum of 550,863,442 valid votes could be exercised during the meeting. Each share carries the right to cast one vote.

Total number of shares for In % of which votes issued were validly share No. Agenda item cast* capital** For % Against % Abstain*** 2a) Proposal to convert Fyber N.V. from a public 547,085,436 99.31% 547,085,436 100.0% 0 0.0% 0 limited liability company (in Dutch: naamloze vennootschap) into a private limited liability company (in Dutch: besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid), amend the articles of association of Fyber N.V. accordingly and authorize each member of the management board and also each lawyer, deputy civil law notary and employee of Greenberg Traurig, LLP (Amsterdam office) severally, to have the deed of conversion and amendment to the articles of association of Fyber N.V. executed (vote) 2b) Proposal to accept the resignation of all 547,085,436 99.31% 547,085,436 100.0% 0 0.0% 0 supervisory board members (being Mr. T. Malak,