    FBEN   NL0014433377

FYBER N.V.

(FBEN)
EGM 2021 Results Announcement

10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

of Fyber N.V. dated 28 October 2021

Berlin, Germany 28 October 2021 - Fyber N.V. (the "Company") announces the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") which was held in Amsterdam today.

According to the attendance list a total of 547,085,436 shares were represented, which corresponds to 99.31% of the outstanding share capital of the Company. As of 30 September 2021, the issued share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 55,218,928.60 divided into 552,189,286 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 each. A total of 1,325,844 shares is held by the Company itself. As a result, a maximum of 550,863,442 valid votes could be exercised during the meeting. Each share carries the right to cast one vote.

Total number of

shares for

In % of

which votes

issued

were validly

share

No.

Agenda item

cast*

capital**

For

%

Against

%

Abstain***

2a)

Proposal to convert Fyber N.V. from a public

547,085,436

99.31%

547,085,436

100.0%

0

0.0%

0

limited liability company (in Dutch: naamloze

vennootschap) into a private limited liability

company (in Dutch: besloten vennootschap met

beperkte aansprakelijkheid), amend the articles of

association of Fyber N.V. accordingly and

authorize each member of the management board

and also each lawyer, deputy civil law notary and

employee of Greenberg Traurig, LLP (Amsterdam

office) severally, to have the deed of conversion

and amendment to the articles of association of

Fyber N.V. executed (vote)

2b)

Proposal to accept the resignation of all

547,085,436

99.31%

547,085,436

100.0%

0

0.0%

0

supervisory board members (being Mr. T. Malak,

Mr. A.A. Metre, Mr. F.J. Rios, Mr. K. Sehnaoui and

Mr. Y. Safrai) of the Company (vote)

2c)

Proposal to grant discharge to all supervisory

547,085,436

99.31%

547,085,436

100.0%

board members as mentioned above under 2b)

(vote)

2d)

Proposal to appoint Mr. J.B. Garrison as

547,085,436

99.31%

547,085,436

100.0%

management board member with the title CEO

(vote)

2e)

Proposal to accept the resignation of Mr. Z. Elul

547,085,436

99.31%

547,085,436

100.0%

and Mr. Y. Zaltsman as management board

members of the Company (vote)

2f)

Proposal to grant discharge to the management

547,085,436

99.31%

547,085,436

100.0%

board members as mentioned above under 2e)

(vote)

0

0

0

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

0

* This number is equal to the number of validly cast votes: The total number of votes for and against. The abstentions are not

  • This concerns the percentage of the number of shares for which votes have been validly cast represented in the issued capital that is entitled to vote.
  • Active abstentions and votes that were not cast or not validly cast.

included in this number.

The minutes of the EGM will be published on the Company's websitewithin the next days.

Disclaimer

Fyber NV published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
