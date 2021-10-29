EGM 2021 Results Announcement

Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
of Fyber N.V. dated 28 October 2021
Berlin, Germany 28 October 2021 - Fyber N.V. (the "Company") announces the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") which was held in Amsterdam today.
According to the attendance list a total of 547,085,436 shares were represented, which corresponds to 99.31% of the outstanding share capital of the Company. As of 30 September 2021, the issued share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 55,218,928.60 divided into 552,189,286 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 each. A total of 1,325,844 shares is held by the Company itself. As a result, a maximum of 550,863,442 valid votes could be exercised during the meeting. Each share carries the right to cast one vote.
Total number of
shares for
In % of
which votes
issued
were validly
share
No.
Agenda item
cast*
capital**
For
%
Against
%
Abstain***
2a)
Proposal to convert Fyber N.V. from a public
547,085,436
99.31%
547,085,436
100.0%
0
0.0%
0
limited liability company (in Dutch: naamloze
vennootschap) into a private limited liability
company (in Dutch: besloten vennootschap met
beperkte aansprakelijkheid), amend the articles of
association of Fyber N.V. accordingly and
authorize each member of the management board
and also each lawyer, deputy civil law notary and
employee of Greenberg Traurig, LLP (Amsterdam
office) severally, to have the deed of conversion
and amendment to the articles of association of
Fyber N.V. executed (vote)
2b)
Proposal to accept the resignation of all
547,085,436
99.31%
547,085,436
100.0%
0
0.0%
0
supervisory board members (being Mr. T. Malak,
Mr. A.A. Metre, Mr. F.J. Rios, Mr. K. Sehnaoui and
Mr. Y. Safrai) of the Company (vote)
2c)
Proposal to grant discharge to all supervisory
547,085,436
99.31%
547,085,436
100.0%
board members as mentioned above under 2b)
(vote)
2d)
Proposal to appoint Mr. J.B. Garrison as
547,085,436
99.31%
547,085,436
100.0%
management board member with the title CEO
(vote)
2e)
Proposal to accept the resignation of Mr. Z. Elul
547,085,436
99.31%
547,085,436
100.0%
and Mr. Y. Zaltsman as management board
members of the Company (vote)
2f)
Proposal to grant discharge to the management
547,085,436
99.31%
547,085,436
100.0%
board members as mentioned above under 2e)
(vote)
0
0
0
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
0
* This number is equal to the number of validly cast votes: The total number of votes for and against. The abstentions are not
This concerns the percentage of the number of shares for which votes have been validly cast represented in the issued capital that is entitled to vote.
Active abstentions and votes that were not cast or not validly cast.
included in this number.
The minutes of the EGM will be published on the Company's websitewithin the next days.