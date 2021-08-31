Fyber N : H1 2021 Interim Statement

Fyber (Fyber N.V. and its subsidiaries, "Fyber" or the "Company"), a Digital Turbine company, is a global technology company, developing a next-generation monetization platform for mobile app publishers. Fyber combines proprietary technologies and expertise in mediation, programmatic, and video to create holistic solutions that shape the future of the app economy. Fyber has global offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, New York, London, Seoul, and Beijing. To learn more, visit www.fyber.com.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
22
Editorial
27
H1 2021 Results Statement
Highlights & Key Figures
Positive adjustedEBITDAof €15.0million
6% overall YoYrevenue growthto€179.8 million
Financial performance
Six months ended 30 June
Three months ended 30 June
Year ended 31 December
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
in € millions
Revenue
179.8
65.2
94.1
34.5
209.8
Cost of sales
(151.5}
(56.3)
(79.6}
(30.1)
(179.3)
Gross profit
28.3
8.9
14.6
4.4
30.5
EBITDA*
15.0
(1.7)
7.6
(0.9)
5.6
Unaudited, adjusted figures - Adjusted EBITDA is excluding one-off impacts such as impairment of goodwill and acquisition related costs as well as not cash effective stock option expenses and is not a measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. For further details on the adjustment please refer to the Company's latest Annual Report.
4
5
H1 2021 Results Statement
Report of the
Management
Board
EARN
S!
GEM
PLAY NOW
H1 2021 Results Statement
Business Performance
Revenue composition
Six months ended 30 June
In € millions, rounded
2021
2020
H1 2021 change YoY
H1 2021 share in %
Programmatic display advertising
76.0
31.0
145%
42%
Programmatic video advertising
84.5
13.1
545%
47%
Total programmatic business
160.5
44.1
264%
89%
Non-programmatic business
19.3
21.1
-9%
11%
Total revenue
179.8
65.2
176%
100%
The revenue for the first six months of 2021 amounted to €179.8 million, a plus of 176% compared to H1 2020. The growth trend driven by programmatic trading and video advertising continued and the management views the growing market opportunity as very positive for Fyber and the joined group. The net revenue amounted to €35 million, bringing the adjusted EBITDA for H1 2021 to €15.0 million (H1 2020: €-1.7 million).
Development of revenue share paid to third parties
Six months ended 30 June
Full year
In € millions, rounded
2021
2020
H1 2020 change YoY
2020
Revenue
179.8
65.2
176%
209.8
Revenue share to third parties
(144.8)
(48.4)
199%
(164.4)
Net revenue*
35.0
16.8
108%
45.4
Net revenue margin*
19.5%
25.8%
-6.3pp
21.6%
Other cost of sales
(6.7)
(7.9)
-15%
(14.9)
Gross profit
28.3
8.9
218%
30.5
*Net revenue: not a measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, but often referred to as a term of analysis in the industry, describing the revenue less the share paid out to connected publishers and app developers as their monetization yield.
6
7
H1 2021 Results Statement
Consolidated income statement - Highlights
Six months ended 30 June
Three months ended 30 June
Year ended 31 December
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
in € millions
Revenue
179.8
65.2
94.2
34.5
209.8
Cost of sales
(151.5)
(56.3)
(82.6)
(30.1)
(179.3)
Gross profit
28.3
8.9
14.6
4.4
30.5
Research & development
(9.4)
(5.7)
(6.3)
(2.5)
(12.1)
Sales & marketing
(10.2)
(7.4)
(6.4)
(3.6)
(15.0)
General & administrative
(31.6)
(3.2)
(29.3)
(2.0)
(7.7)
Other expenses
(0.1)
(0.4)
0.2
0
0
Depreciation & amortization
3.4
5.3
1.9
2.4
8.9
Stock option plan
26.0
0.8
32.2
0
1.0
Other adjustments
8.6
0
0.6
0
0
Adj. EBITDA*
15.0
(1.7)
7.6
(0.9)
5.6
Adj. EBITDA margin (%)*
43%
n/a
42%
n/a
12%
from net revenue
We define adjusted EBITDA as our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate one-off impacts such as impairment of goodwill and acquisition related costs as well as not cash effective stock option expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. We have included adjusted EBITDA in this form because it is a key metric used by our Management Board and Supervisory Board to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regar- ding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the adjusted EBITDA can act as a useful metric for period-over-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that this metric provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our opera- tional results in the same manner our management does.
Profitability detail
Six months ended 30 June
Year ended 31 December
2021
2020
2020
in € millions
Earnings before interest and tax
(21.7)
(7.8)
(4.8)
Total adjustments
36.7
6.1
10.4
Thereof depreciation &
3.4
5.3
9.4
amortization
Thereof 'Stock Options
32.6
0.8
1.0
Program'
Thereof other adjustments in
0.7
0
0
general & administrative
Adjusted EBITDA
15.0
(1.7)
5.6
H1 2021 Results Statement
Cash flow and going concern considerations
Six months ended 30 June
Year ended 31 December
2021
2020
2020
in € millions
Net cash flow from operating activities
(13.4)
3.3
10.4
Net cash flow from investing activities
(2.2)
(1.5)
(3.3)
Net cash flow from financing activities
19.5
(0.4)
6.1
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
3.9
1.4
13.3
Net foreign exchange difference
0
(0.1)
(0.2)
Opening balance cash and cash equivalents
26.0
12.9
12.9
Closing balance cash and
29.9
14.2
26.0
cash equivalents and cash deposits
Financial and asset position
Per 30 June
Per 31 December
2021
2020
in € millions
Intangible assets
139.6
137.4
Other assets
9.8
9.9
Cash and cash deposits
29.9
26.0
Trade and other receivables
75.9
65.0
Other financial assets
5.2
5.7
Total assets
260.4
244.0
Interest bearing loans
98.9
132.6
Trade and other payables
98.0
78.3
Employee benefits liabilities
5.6
5.2
Other liabilities
12.0
12.7
Deferred tax liabilities
0
0
Total liabilities
214.5
229.1
Total equity
45.9
14.9
8
9
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.