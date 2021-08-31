Fyber N : H1 2021 Interim Statement

H1 2021 Results Statement

Business Performance

Revenue composition

Six months ended 30 June In € millions, rounded 2021 2020 H1 2021 change YoY H1 2021 share in % Programmatic display advertising 76.0 31.0 145% 42% Programmatic video advertising 84.5 13.1 545% 47% Total programmatic business 160.5 44.1 264% 89% Non-programmatic business 19.3 21.1 -9% 11% Total revenue 179.8 65.2 176% 100%

The revenue for the first six months of 2021 amounted to €179.8 million, a plus of 176% compared to H1 2020. The growth trend driven by programmatic trading and video advertising continued and the management views the growing market opportunity as very positive for Fyber and the joined group. The net revenue amounted to €35 million, bringing the adjusted EBITDA for H1 2021 to €15.0 million (H1 2020: €-1.7 million).

Development of revenue share paid to third parties

Six months ended 30 June Full year In € millions, rounded 2021 2020 H1 2020 change YoY 2020 Revenue 179.8 65.2 176% 209.8 Revenue share to third parties (144.8) (48.4) 199% (164.4) Net revenue* 35.0 16.8 108% 45.4 Net revenue margin* 19.5% 25.8% -6.3pp 21.6% Other cost of sales (6.7) (7.9) -15% (14.9) Gross profit 28.3 8.9 218% 30.5

*Net revenue: not a measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, but often referred to as a term of analysis in the industry, describing the revenue less the share paid out to connected publishers and app developers as their monetization yield.