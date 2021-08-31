Log in
Fyber N : H1 2021 Interim Statement

08/31/2021
Fyber N.V.

H1 2021 Results Statement

H1 2021 Results Statement

Fyber (Fyber N.V. and its subsidiaries, "Fyber" or the "Company"), a Digital Turbine company, is a global technology company, developing a next-generation monetization platform for mobile app publishers. Fyber combines proprietary technologies and expertise in mediation, programmatic, and video to create holistic solutions that shape the future of the app economy. Fyber has global offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, New York, London, Seoul, and Beijing. To learn more, visit www.fyber.com.

H1 2021 Results Statement

$

INSTALL NOW!

2

3

H1 2021 Results Statement

Table of Content

Highlights & Key Figures

5

Report of the Management Board

6

Business Performance

7

Subsequent Events

10

Responsibility Statement

11

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

12

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

22

Editorial

27

H1 2021 Results Statement

Highlights & Key Figures

Positive adjusted EBITDA of €15.0million

6% overall YoYrevenue growthto€179.8 million

Financial performance

Six months ended 30 June

Three months ended 30 June

Year ended 31 December

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

in € millions

Revenue

179.8

65.2

94.1

34.5

209.8

Cost of sales

(151.5}

(56.3)

(79.6}

(30.1)

(179.3)

Gross profit

28.3

8.9

14.6

4.4

30.5

EBITDA*

15.0

(1.7)

7.6

(0.9)

5.6

  • Unaudited, adjusted figures - Adjusted EBITDA is excluding one-off impacts such as impairment of goodwill and acquisition related costs as well as not cash effective stock option expenses and is not a measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. For further details on the adjustment please refer to the Company's latest Annual Report.

4

5

H1 2021 Results Statement

Report of the

Management

Board

EARN

S!

GEM

PLAY NOW

H1 2021 Results Statement

Business Performance

Revenue composition

Six months ended 30 June

In € millions, rounded

2021

2020

H1 2021 change YoY

H1 2021 share in %

Programmatic display advertising

76.0

31.0

145%

42%

Programmatic video advertising

84.5

13.1

545%

47%

Total programmatic business

160.5

44.1

264%

89%

Non-programmatic business

19.3

21.1

-9%

11%

Total revenue

179.8

65.2

176%

100%

The revenue for the first six months of 2021 amounted to €179.8 million, a plus of 176% compared to H1 2020. The growth trend driven by programmatic trading and video advertising continued and the management views the growing market opportunity as very positive for Fyber and the joined group. The net revenue amounted to €35 million, bringing the adjusted EBITDA for H1 2021 to €15.0 million (H1 2020: €-1.7 million).

Development of revenue share paid to third parties

Six months ended 30 June

Full year

In € millions, rounded

2021

2020

H1 2020 change YoY

2020

Revenue

179.8

65.2

176%

209.8

Revenue share to third parties

(144.8)

(48.4)

199%

(164.4)

Net revenue*

35.0

16.8

108%

45.4

Net revenue margin*

19.5%

25.8%

-6.3pp

21.6%

Other cost of sales

(6.7)

(7.9)

-15%

(14.9)

Gross profit

28.3

8.9

218%

30.5

*Net revenue: not a measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, but often referred to as a term of analysis in the industry, describing the revenue less the share paid out to connected publishers and app developers as their monetization yield.

6

7

H1 2021 Results Statement

Consolidated income statement - Highlights

Six months ended 30 June

Three months ended 30 June

Year ended 31 December

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

in € millions

Revenue

179.8

65.2

94.2

34.5

209.8

Cost of sales

(151.5)

(56.3)

(82.6)

(30.1)

(179.3)

Gross profit

28.3

8.9

14.6

4.4

30.5

Research & development

(9.4)

(5.7)

(6.3)

(2.5)

(12.1)

Sales & marketing

(10.2)

(7.4)

(6.4)

(3.6)

(15.0)

General & administrative

(31.6)

(3.2)

(29.3)

(2.0)

(7.7)

Other expenses

(0.1)

(0.4)

0.2

0

0

Depreciation & amortization

3.4

5.3

1.9

2.4

8.9

Stock option plan

26.0

0.8

32.2

0

1.0

Other adjustments

8.6

0

0.6

0

0

Adj. EBITDA*

15.0

(1.7)

7.6

(0.9)

5.6

Adj. EBITDA margin (%)*

43%

n/a

42%

n/a

12%

from net revenue

  • We define adjusted EBITDA as our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate one-off impacts such as impairment of goodwill and acquisition related costs as well as not cash effective stock option expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. We have included adjusted EBITDA in this form because it is a key metric used by our Management Board and Supervisory Board to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regar- ding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the adjusted EBITDA can act as a useful metric for period-over-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that this metric provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our opera- tional results in the same manner our management does.

Profitability detail

Six months ended 30 June

Year ended 31 December

2021

2020

2020

in € millions

Earnings before interest and tax

(21.7)

(7.8)

(4.8)

Total adjustments

36.7

6.1

10.4

Thereof depreciation &

3.4

5.3

9.4

amortization

Thereof 'Stock Options

32.6

0.8

1.0

Program'

Thereof other adjustments in

0.7

0

0

general & administrative

Adjusted EBITDA

15.0

(1.7)

5.6

H1 2021 Results Statement

Cash flow and going concern considerations

Six months ended 30 June

Year ended 31 December

2021

2020

2020

in € millions

Net cash flow from operating activities

(13.4)

3.3

10.4

Net cash flow from investing activities

(2.2)

(1.5)

(3.3)

Net cash flow from financing activities

19.5

(0.4)

6.1

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

3.9

1.4

13.3

Net foreign exchange difference

0

(0.1)

(0.2)

Opening balance cash and cash equivalents

26.0

12.9

12.9

Closing balance cash and

29.9

14.2

26.0

cash equivalents and cash deposits

Financial and asset position

Per 30 June

Per 31 December

2021

2020

in € millions

Intangible assets

139.6

137.4

Other assets

9.8

9.9

Cash and cash deposits

29.9

26.0

Trade and other receivables

75.9

65.0

Other financial assets

5.2

5.7

Total assets

260.4

244.0

Interest bearing loans

98.9

132.6

Trade and other payables

98.0

78.3

Employee benefits liabilities

5.6

5.2

Other liabilities

12.0

12.7

Deferred tax liabilities

0

0

Total liabilities

214.5

229.1

Total equity

45.9

14.9

8

9

Disclaimer

Fyber NV published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 210 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2020 -15,5 M -18,3 M -18,3 M
Net Debt 2020 118 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 422 M 498 M 499 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 7,36%
