Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures

Fyber N.V.: Fyber N.V. publishes upgraded guidance for 2020, initial guidance for 2021 and preliminary financials for Q3 2020



11.10.2020 / 11:30

Fyber N.V. publishes upgraded guidance for 2020, initial guidance for 2021 and

preliminary financials for Q3 2020

55% YoY revenue growth expected for 2020, driven by programmatic video advertising

Key Facts

- Upgraded guidance, now expecting revenue between ?185 million and ?195 million for the full year 2020, representing YoY growth of above 55%, and a positive adjusted EBITDA

- Preliminary financials for Q3 2020: revenue up 95% compared to Q3 2019, driven by more than 10X YoY growth in programmatic video advertising

- Initial guidance for full year 2021: revenue above ?250 million

Berlin, 11 October 2020 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN), a leading mobile advertising technology company, today published its new guidance for the full year 2020, based on strong growth in the main areas of business - programmatic trading and video advertising.

10X YoY growth in video advertising in Q3 2020 drives revenue growth & profitability

Preliminary numbers for the third quarter of 2020 show a continuation of the previously reported growth trends. Overall revenue in 9M 2020 of around ?120 million is up 46% compared to 9M 2019, driven by growth in revenue from programmatic video advertising. Video accounts for almost a third of the overall business and is set to expand its share further.

The considerable revenue development enabled positive adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2020, as is forecasted for the last quarter of 2020. Despite market challenges brought by the economic slowdown linked to

COVID-19, Fyber was able to generate positive and growing adjusted EBITDA each month since July.[1]

Upgraded guidance for 2020 & initial guidance for 2021

Based on current trading and a strong outlook for the last quarter of the year, the Company expects to continue its revenue growth trend. For the full year 2020, management forecasts revenue between

?185 million and ?195 million, representing YoY growth above 55%.

For the full year 2021, Fyber expects to uphold double-digit revenue growth rates, resulting in a revenue of at least ?250 million.

The impact on the Company's business of new privacy settings by Apple to be released in 2021 with the new operating system iOS14 is uncertain as of today and therefore not accounted for in the current guidance. To minimize any impact stemming from this change, Fyber continues its efforts around contextual app targeting. The Company works with industry partners to establish a new standard around contextual targeting that guarantees privacy-aware yet effective programmatic advertising, driving performance and return on ad spend for marketers.

In another effort to mitigate a potential decrease in ad revenue for publishers on iOS14, Fyber FairBid is already prepared to operate with Apple's SKAdNetwork, a method for validating advertiser app installations in the context of programmatic ad trading. For the first time, Fyber was a co-author of the technical specifications published by the IAB Tech Lab[2], setting the industry standard on how to adopt SKAdNetwork - a testament to Fyber's technological edge and strong industry network.

Ziv Elul, CEO of Fyber, commented: "We achieved phenomenal growth in the first nine months of the year and started Q4, oftentimes the strongest quarter in advertising, with a strong momentum. Fyber grew from a leading display ad provider to a top performer across full-screen ad formats in a short period of time. For many of our clients, we advanced from a specialist provider to a key revenue contributor and we are working everyday to maintain and further accelerate this trend. The expected YoY growth of at least 55% in 2020 is proof of our potential to monetize on product investments and high-profile partnerships established over the last quarters."

[1] All Q3 2020 financials for 2020 are unaudited and preliminary

[2] Interactive Advertising Bureau, a leading trade group for digital advertising