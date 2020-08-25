Log in
Fyber N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/25/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fyber N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fyber N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.08.2020 / 20:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fyber N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 26, 2020
Address: https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations

25.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fyber N.V.
Wallstr. 9-13
10179 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1123205  25.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1123205&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
