FYBER N.V.

(FBEN)
Fyber N.V.: announces upgrade of 2020 guidance and initial guidance for 2021

10/11/2020 | 03:15am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures
Fyber N.V.: announces upgrade of 2020 guidance and initial guidance for 2021

11-Oct-2020 / 09:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 11 October 2020 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) today is announcing an upgrade to its guidance for the full year 2020.

Following the previous announcement on 3 August 2020, the Company reports continuous growth in 2020YTD in all areas of business, with preliminary revenue numbers for Q3 2020 almost doubling to ?55 million compared to Q3 2019, driven by programmatic trading and video advertising.
According to preliminary calculations, the adjusted EBITDA is positive for Q3 2020, as is forecasted for Q4 2020.[1] 

The Company expects to maintain these growth trends, resulting in total revenue between ?185 million and ?195 million (previous guidance: ?155 million and ?165 million; 2019 reported revenue: ?119 million) and a positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020.

Furthermore, the Company forecasts double-digit revenue growth rates for the full year 2021, resulting in an expected revenue of more than ?250 million. The impact on the Company's business of new privacy settings by Apple to be released in 2021 with the new operating system iOS14 is uncertain as of today and therefore not accounted for in the current guidance.

Further details can be found in the accompanying press release. Fyber will release its interim financial statements for the first nine months of 2020 on 25 November 2020.

Notifying person
Yaron Zaltsman, CFO

Investor Contact
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@fyber.com
+49 30 609 855 555

[1] All Q3 2020 financials are unaudited and preliminary.

11-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fyber N.V.
Wallstr. 9-13
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 609 855 528
E-mail: governance@fyber.com
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/
ISIN: NL0014433377
WKN: A2P1Q5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1140115

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1140115  11-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
