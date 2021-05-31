Fyber N : Q1 2021 Interim Statement

Fyber (Fyber N.V. and its subsidiaries, "Fyber" or the "Company") is a global technology company, developing a next-generation monetization platform for mobile app publishers. Fyber combines proprietary technologies and expertise in mediation, programmatic, and video to create holistic solutions that shape the future of the app economy. Fyber has global offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, New York, London, Seoul, and Beijing. It is publicly traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FBEN.
Financial performance
Three months ended 31 March
Year ended 31 December
2021
2020
2020
in € millions
Revenue
85.6
30.7
209.8
Cost of sales
(71.9)
(26.2)
(179.3)
Gross profit
13.7
4.5
30.5
EBITDA*
7.4
(0.8)
5.6
Unaudited, adjusted figures - Adjusted EBITDA is excluding one-off impacts such as impairment of goodwill, acquisition related costs and option plans and is not a measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. For further details on the adjustment please refer to the 'Business Performance' chapter below.
Statement from the CEO
Dear Readers,
Following the record results of 2020 and especially the last quarter of the year, Fyber continued to deliver a strong performance in Q1 2021. The Company's revenue amounted to €86 million, a plus of 179% compared to the same time period last year. The net revenue grew by 93% to €17 million, bringing the adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2021 to €7 million. The Company's continued focus on profitability enabled us to deliver positive adjusted EBITDA results each month since July 2020.
As stated with the publication of the preliminary Q1 2021 results, this strong performance, the continuous positive market outlook and Fyber's unique positioning led to the increase in guidance for the full year 2021. We are expecting to deliver a revenue between €300 million and €350 million - a plus of at least 43% compared to 2020 - at a net revenue between €60 million and €70 million and an adjusted EBITDA between €15 million and €20 million.
The revenue from video advertising increased by more than 900% in Q1 2021 to €41 million compared to the same period last year and now accounts for 48% of Fyber's overall business. The positive development was enabled by specific product and sales initiatives, tuning the product to our customers' needs, integrating with the leading demand sources and expanding our business with existing partners. Namely, Fyber's Rewarded Video offering is one of the factors bolstering the rapid growth and established itself as the fastest growing ad format in our stack.
Fyber's efforts around leading with technology, investing into sustainable growth and a comprehensive publisher monetization solution paid off. While the growth is clearly led by video advertising, programmatic display advertising also contributed to the expansion, growing 125% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021.
We are particularly proud of the fact that a significant part of the revenue was generated by new clients. We have built up a strong pipeline for 2021 and onboarded more than 70 new publishers in the first quarter alone.
On top of the strong standalone performance and the ambitious product and business growth roadmap ahead of us for 2021 and beyond, Fyber is joining forces with Digital Turbine - a distinguished leader in their space. Digital Turbine's On-Device platform simplifies how advertisers and
media reach and engage consumers on mobile devices. Mobile operators and device OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) have integrated Digital Turbine's proprietary technology into the firmware of more than half a billion devices, providing their subscribers with a variety of native app and content discovery experiences. Fyber will benefit from synergies with Digital Turbine's recent acquisitions of AdColony and Appreciate, as well as from the group's vast scale and global partner network. In turn, Fyber's rapidly growing programmatic marketplace, mediation platform, and the unique Offer Wall format will further accelerate the value creation for advertisers and publishers integrated with Digital Turbine's platform and maximize the monetization potential for their mobile carrier and OEM partners.
We are very excited about having found a partner that is not only able and willing to take Fyber's growth to the next level, but who fosters a similar workplace culture and approaches that should facilitate a more seamless integration of our businesses.
In the name of all board members, I thank all our employees, shareholders and business partners for their trust and support - for the many achievements we celebrated together in the last quarters, including achieving growth during the uncertain times of a global pandemic and successfully signing the acquisition by Digital Turbine. We are looking forward to the next phase of growth as we start the journey of integrating with the Digital Turbine group, without losing focus on harnessing the short-term opportunities for the standalone business.
Yours sincerely,
Ziv Elul
Chief Executive Officer
Berlin, May 2021
Report of the Managment
Business Model
Board
EARN
S!
GEM
PLAY NOW
Fyber is a leading technology company operating in the field of in-app advertising. The corporate purpose is the development and marketing of a technology platform and software solutions for app developers and mobile publishers, enabling them to generate business-critical revenue streams from digital advertising.
Fyber specializes in software-based automated ('programmatic') trading of advertisements ('ads') and aims to enable mobile app publishers to monetize their digital contents through the placement of targeted, high-quality ads within their apps. The Company connects app developers and their users with advertisers worldwide, who bid on the ad space within the apps (predefined spaces and instances within apps, where ads can be displayed at certain points of time during a session of a user engaging with the app). Fyber applies data-driven processes in real-time to ensure that only relevant and lucrative ads are delivered and displayed. As such, Fyber supports app developers in establishing sustainable sources of income and acquiring new users while maintaining the crucial balance between yield optimization and a positive user experience. Depending on the publisher's requirements, all or selected aspects of the comprehensive technology platform listed below are accessible through online dashboards provided by Fyber.
The Company's offering comprises
Ad exchange: the Fyber Marketplace is a programmatic ad exchange for the in-app environment, offering strong demand across video and display ad formats. It brings together thousands of app developers and their global audiences with more than 180 local and global advertising partners that offer ad campaigns and bid on the app's ad spaces.
Ad mediation: a technology platform providing app developers with the infrastructure to configure ad placements within their apps, connect, manage, and optimize a variety of ad networks through a single integration and interface.
App bidding (also referred to as "in-app header bidding"): technology that uses a real-time auction protocol to unify all connected demand sources, regardless of the type of technical integration they use, into a single competitive bidding process for every single ad opportunity. The winner
of the auction is determined based on the highest price. Fyber's comprehensive app monetization platform, Fyber FairBid, brings together programmatic mediation, traditional mediation, app bidding and a variety of global demand sources integrations in one publisher dashboard. It addresses deficiencies of current mediation solutions by enabling all types of buyers to compete simultaneously over each ad impression in real-time. This maximizes the competition among demand sources, leads to yield optimization for app developers and minimizes missed revenue and advertising opportunities for both the supply and the demand side. The product combines the Company's expertise of mediation and real-time bidding and brings additional demand to publishers.
Offer Wall Edge: Offer wall is an opt-in,value-exchange ad format, primarily used within gaming apps. It provides users with a list of offers from various advertisers, ranging from watching a video or completing a survey to trying out another game. Each offer is assigned a specific value in the virtual currency used in the app, and users can choose to complete these offers and collect virtual currency rewards that can be used to make progress in the game that they are using.
Data services: including data analytics tools for app developers which provide a better understanding of their own user base, enabling them to form user segments following specific criteria; helps to achieve higher yield from advertisers, who seek to place targeted ads.
Publisher tools: including features such as ad placements and ad instances that enable publishers to fine-tune their monetization strategies; online dashboards that allow for app developers to conveniently manage their ad monetization.
For transactions placed via the ad exchange Fyber Marketplace the Company retains a share of the ad spend advertisers place via the platform, which is the main source of income and basis of the business model. The majority of the generated yield is paid out to the connected app developers. As such, the Company's revenue potential is directly linked to the successful monetization of its partners' digital contents, aligning Fyber's and the app developers' goals.
For further information, please refer to the Annual Report 2020.
