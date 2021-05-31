Fyber N : Q1 2021 Interim Statement

Dear Readers,

Following the record results of 2020 and especially the last quarter of the year, Fyber continued to deliver a strong performance in Q1 2021. The Company's revenue amounted to €86 million, a plus of 179% compared to the same time period last year. The net revenue grew by 93% to €17 million, bringing the adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2021 to €7 million. The Company's continued focus on profitability enabled us to deliver positive adjusted EBITDA results each month since July 2020.

As stated with the publication of the preliminary Q1 2021 results, this strong performance, the continuous positive market outlook and Fyber's unique positioning led to the increase in guidance for the full year 2021. We are expecting to deliver a revenue between €300 million and €350 million - a plus of at least 43% compared to 2020 - at a net revenue between €60 million and €70 million and an adjusted EBITDA between €15 million and €20 million.

The revenue from video advertising increased by more than 900% in Q1 2021 to €41 million compared to the same period last year and now accounts for 48% of Fyber's overall business. The positive development was enabled by specific product and sales initiatives, tuning the product to our customers' needs, integrating with the leading demand sources and expanding our business with existing partners. Namely, Fyber's Rewarded Video offering is one of the factors bolstering the rapid growth and established itself as the fastest growing ad format in our stack.

Fyber's efforts around leading with technology, investing into sustainable growth and a comprehensive publisher monetization solution paid off. While the growth is clearly led by video advertising, programmatic display advertising also contributed to the expansion, growing 125% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021.

We are particularly proud of the fact that a significant part of the revenue was generated by new clients. We have built up a strong pipeline for 2021 and onboarded more than 70 new publishers in the first quarter alone.

On top of the strong standalone performance and the ambitious product and business growth roadmap ahead of us for 2021 and beyond, Fyber is joining forces with Digital Turbine - a distinguished leader in their space. Digital Turbine's On-Device platform simplifies how advertisers and