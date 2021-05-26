Log in
    FBEN   NL0014433377

FYBER N.V.

(FBEN)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE: Fyber N.V.: Announces closing of transaction between major shareholders and Digital Turbine as part of the acquisition of Fyber by Digital Turbine

05/26/2021 | 02:53am EDT
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Miscellaneous 
Fyber N.V.: Announces closing of transaction between major shareholders and Digital Turbine as part of the acquisition 
of Fyber by Digital Turbine 
2021-05-26 / 08:52 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fyber N.V. announces closing of transaction between major shareholders and Digital Turbine as part of the acquisition 
of Fyber by Digital Turbine 
Berlin, 26 May 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) announces the successful closing of the 
transaction between its major shareholder Tennor Holding B.V. ("Tennor") and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS, 
"Digital Turbine"), following the announcement of the signing of definitive agreements on the acquisition of Fyber by 
Digital Turbine by ad hoc notification on 22 March 2021. 
Fyber joining the Digital Turbine group forms the largest independent growth platform for mobile app developers to 
expand their business. Both are leaders in their respective markets and expect to top the individual growth 
trajectories with synergies and strategic advantages across all group companies. By acquiring Fyber, Digital Turbine 
doubled down on its vertical integration strategy, underlining the company's strategy to provide comprehensive media 
and advertising solutions for its carrier and OEM ('Original Equipment Manufacturers') partners while enriching the 
mobile experience for end users through native on-device discovery. Fyber's clients are set to benefit from Digital 
Turbine's strategic relationships with mobile carriers and OEMs that power its vast scale of more than half a billion 
mobile devices containing their proprietary technology for app and content discovery. 
Digital Turbine agreed on the acquisition of Tennor's complete shareholding in Fyber at a valuation of up to USD600 
million net for 100% of Fyber's shares, with the intention of acquiring 100% of shareholding in Fyber. 
In a first step, Digital Turbine yesterday completed the acquisition of all shares in Fyber held by Tennor. The 
customary closing conditions have been met ahead of closing, including obtaining merger clearance in the USA and the 
full redemption of all outstanding senior unsecured convertible bonds issued by Fyber (ISIN XS1223161651). 
Ziv Elul, CEO of Fyber, comments: "Lately, Fyber delivered the strongest yearly results with 2020 and the strongest 
quarter with Q4 2020 in the history of the company. Fyber monthly adjusted EBITDA has been positive since July last 
year and the strong revenue growth led to the increased guidance for the full year 2021 of an expected revenue between 
EUR300 million and EUR350 million - a plus of at least 43% compared to 2020 - at an adjusted EBITDA between EUR15 million and 
EUR20 million. 
We are very happy and proud to top this development off with the acquisition by Digital Turbine and open the next 
growth chapter for Fyber and its partners. We have an ambitious product and business roadmap ahead of us for the rest 
of the year and are laser focused on maintaining our individual growth trajectory, while carefully assessing 
opportunities of integration and the realization of first synergies." 
"The acquisition of Fyber completes Digital Turbine's strategy of bringing the largest, comprehensive and fast growing 
platform for mobile carriers and app developers to the market. Following our recent transactions acquiring AdColony and 
Appreciate, we are now in a position to bring together our unique client and best-in-class technology sets to form a 
comprehensive media and advertising solution that benefits all our partners.", says Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine. 
### 
About Fyber 
Fyber is a leading advertising technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading 
of ads, in a data-driven environment. Our mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering app 
developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad 
formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber's technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital 
advertisers and publishers with a global reach. Fyber has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, London, 
Beijing and Seoul. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FBEN'. 
For additional information visit www.fyber.com. 
About Digital Turbine 
Digital Turbine's technology simplifies discovery and delivers relevant apps and media directly to consumer devices. 
The company's On-Device Platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, 
operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more 
than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of 
thousands of advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Arlington, 
Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com. 
Fyber Investor Contact 
Sabrina Kassmannhuber 
ir@fyber.com 
Digital Turbine Investor Contact 
Brian Bartholomew 
brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Fyber N.V. 
              Wallstr. 9-13 
              10179 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +4930609855555 
E-mail:       governance@fyber.com 
Internet:     https://investors.fyber.com/ 
ISIN:         NL0014433377 
WKN:          A2P1Q5 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1200562 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1200562 2021-05-26

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200562&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 02:52 ET (06:52 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIGITAL TURBINE, INC. -2.69% 61.76 Delayed Quote.9.19%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.24% 34312.46 Delayed Quote.12.37%
FYBER N.V. -2.31% 0.635 Delayed Quote.142.37%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.03% 13657.173983 Delayed Quote.6.00%
