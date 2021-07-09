Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published

07/09/2021
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Tender Offer/Delisting 
Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published 
2021-07-09 / 09:17 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FYBER N.V. 
Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published 
Berlin, 9 July 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN), a leading app monetization company, announces 
that a mandatory and delisting offer (cash offer, "Offer") on its shares was published today by its major shareholder 
Digital Turbine Media, Inc. ("DT"), a subsidiary of Digital Turbine Inc. 
DT offers to the shareholders of Fyber to acquire their bearer shares in the Company (ISIN NL0014433377), with the 
exception of those shares held by the Company itself, at a price of EUR0.84 per share. The period for acceptance of the 
Offer begins upon publication on 9 July 2021 and ends on 6 August 2021. 
All related documents are available on this DT website: www.digitalturbine.com/notification-de. 
### 
About Fyber 
Fyber is a leading advertising technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading 
of ads, in a data-driven environment. Our mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering app 
developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad 
formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber's technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital 
advertisers and publishers with a global reach. Fyber has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, London, 
Beijing and Seoul. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FBEN'. 
For additional information visit www.fyber.com. 
Investor Contact 
Sabrina Kassmannhuber 
ir@fyber.com 
+49 30 609 855 555 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Fyber N.V. 
              Wallstr. 9-13 
              10179 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +4930609855555 
E-mail:       governance@fyber.com 
Internet:     https://investors.fyber.com/ 
ISIN:         NL0014433377 
WKN:          A2P1Q5 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1217043 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1217043 2021-07-09

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217043&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)

