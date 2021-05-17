FYI Resources : Admitted to MSCI Global Index

DGAP-News: FYI Resources / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

FYI Admitted to MSCI Global Index



17.05.2021 / 14:34

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FYI Resources Ltd ("FYI" or "the Company") (ASX: FYI; OTCQB: FYIRF; FSE: SDL) is pleased to advise that global market index provider, MSCI has announced changes to their Global Micro Cap Indexes which incorporates the inclusion of FYI Resources.

As part of the changes, FYI will be added to the MSCI Australia Micro Cap Index which is designed to measure the performance of the Micro Cap segment of companies traded on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The changes to the MSCI Global Micro Cap Indexes will take place as of the close of 27 May 2021.

MSCI is a leading provider of investment services such as research, data and technology to the global investment community enabling clients to better understand and analyse key drivers of risk and return and build more effective investment portfolios.

Relevance of inclusion into an Index (MSCI)



There are a number of advantages to FYI for being admitted into a global index. Principally, the benefits include:

- increased exposure to global institutions

- gaining broader exposure to the investment markets

- likelihood of increased liquidity

- increased access to capital sources

- greater research coverage and transparency for institutional and retail investment

This announcement is authorised for release by Roland Hill, Managing Director

For more information please contact:



Roland Hill

Managing Director

Tel: +61 414 666 178

roland.hill@fyiresources.com.au

Simon Hinsley

Investor & Media Relations

Tel: 0401 809 653

simon@nwrcommunications.com.au

About FYI Resources Limited

HPA is increasingly becoming the primary sought-after input material for certain high-tech products principally for its unique properties, characteristics and chemical properties that address that applications high specification requirements such as LED's and other sapphire glass products.



The longer-term driver for HPA, with forecasts of >17% CAGR*, is the outlook for the burgeoning electric vehicle and static energy storage markets where the primary function is in the use as a separator material between the anode and cathode in batteries to increase power, functionality and safety of the battery cells.



FYI's is positioning itself to be a significant producer of 4N and 5N HPA in the rapidly developing high-tech product markets.

The foundation of the HPA strategy the Company's moderate temperature, atmospheric pressure innovative process flowsheet. The strategy's quality attributes combine resulting in world class HPA project potential.

* CRU HPA Industry Report 2021

