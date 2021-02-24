PRESS RELEASE : FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) (FYI -2

Log in
FYI RESOURCES LIMITED

(FYI)
FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI)

02/24/2021 | 02:32am EST
Ore Reserves The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr. Steve Craig, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Steve Craig is a full-time employee of Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". The information is extracted from the Ore Reserve announcement released 29 October 2018 and 11 March 2020 and is available to view on the Company's website at www.fyiresources.com.au .

Mineral Resources The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Grant Louw, under the direction and supervision of Dr Andrew Scogings, who are both full-time employees of CSA Global. Dr Scogings is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He is a Registered Professional Geologist in Industrial Minerals. Dr Scogings has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves". The information is extracted from the PFS announcement dated 25 September 2018 and is available to view on the Company's website at www.fyiresources.com.au .

Metallurgy The information in this report that relates to metallurgy and metallurgical test work is based on information reviewed and compiled by Mr Daryl Evans, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Evans is an employee of Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd, and is a contractor to FYI. Mr Evans has sufficient experience that is relevant to this style of processing and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity that he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Announcements in respect to metallurgical results are available to view on the Company's website at www.fyiresources.com.au. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-02-24 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1170454 2021-02-24

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2021 02:31 ET (07:31 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,08 M -1,64 M -1,64 M
Net Debt 2020 2,32 M 1,83 M 1,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 132 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart FYI RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FYI Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FYI RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roland Hill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Edmund Babington Non-Executive Chairman
David Sargeant Non-Executive Director
Adrian Jessup Non-Executive Director
Phillip James MacLeod Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FYI RESOURCES LIMITED77.08%105
CRH PLC7.03%34 709
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED16.77%24 572
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY11.92%21 466
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC15.54%20 436
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG8.85%16 060
