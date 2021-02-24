PRESS RELEASE : FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) (FYI -2

Ore Reserves The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr. Steve Craig, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Steve Craig is a full-time employee of Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". The information is extracted from the Ore Reserve announcement released 29 October 2018 and 11 March 2020 and is available to view on the Company's website at www.fyiresources.com.au .

Mineral Resources The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Grant Louw, under the direction and supervision of Dr Andrew Scogings, who are both full-time employees of CSA Global. Dr Scogings is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He is a Registered Professional Geologist in Industrial Minerals. Dr Scogings has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves". The information is extracted from the PFS announcement dated 25 September 2018 and is available to view on the Company's website at www.fyiresources.com.au .

Metallurgy The information in this report that relates to metallurgy and metallurgical test work is based on information reviewed and compiled by Mr Daryl Evans, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Evans is an employee of Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd, and is a contractor to FYI. Mr Evans has sufficient experience that is relevant to this style of processing and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity that he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Announcements in respect to metallurgical results are available to view on the Company's website at www.fyiresources.com.au. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

