|
G Capital Public : New shares of GCAP to be traded on June 30, 2022 (revised)
|
Headline:
|
New shares of GCAP to be traded on June 30, 2022 (revised)
|
Security Symbol:
|
GCAP, MAI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional listed securities
|
|
|
|
Subject
|
|
Additional listed shares
|
|
|
|
Company name
|
|
G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (GCAP)
|
|
|
|
|
Old capital (baht)
|
|
176,896,347.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
|
353,792,695
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of additional shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
|
2,710,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
New capital (baht)
|
|
178,251,361.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
|
356,502,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value (baht per share)
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
Allocated for
|
|
Advance Opportunities Fund has exercised the convertible
|
|
|
debentures No. 3/2022 in the amount of 3,000 units to
|
|
|
2,710,027 common shares.
|
|
|
|
Ratio (Convertible security : share) (Update)
|
1 : 903.3424
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conversion ratio (baht per share)
|
|
1.107
|
|
|
|
|
Conversion date
|
|
27-Jun-2022
|
|
|
|
Trading date
|
|
30-Jun-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
G Capital pcl published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:36:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
62,1 M
1,77 M
1,77 M
|Net income 2021
|
-58,6 M
-1,67 M
-1,67 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
1 253 M
35,6 M
35,6 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-11,2x
|Yield 2021
|4,59%
|
|Capitalization
|
428 M
12,2 M
12,2 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|15,0x
|EV / Sales 2021
|30,7x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|62,6%
|
|Chart G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution