    GCAP   TH5035010005

G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GCAP)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-27
1.200 THB    0.00%
02:37aG CAPITAL PUBLIC : New shares of GCAP to be traded on June 30, 2022 (revised)
PU
02:07aG CAPITAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5) (Edited)
PU
06/28G CAPITAL PUBLIC : New shares of GCAP to be traded on June 30, 2022
PU
G Capital Public : New shares of GCAP to be traded on June 30, 2022 (revised)

06/29/2022 | 02:37am EDT
Headline:

New shares of GCAP to be traded on June 30, 2022 (revised)

Security Symbol:

GCAP, MAI

Announcement Details

Additional listed securities

Subject

Additional listed shares

Company name

G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (GCAP)

Old capital (baht)

176,896,347.50

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

353,792,695

Number of additional shares

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

2,710,027

New capital (baht)

178,251,361.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

356,502,722

Par value (baht per share)

0.50

Allocated for

Advance Opportunities Fund has exercised the convertible

debentures No. 3/2022 in the amount of 3,000 units to

2,710,027 common shares.

Ratio (Convertible security : share) (Update)

1 : 903.3424

Conversion ratio (baht per share)

1.107

Conversion date

27-Jun-2022

Trading date

30-Jun-2022

Disclaimer

G Capital pcl published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 62,1 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
Net income 2021 -58,6 M -1,67 M -1,67 M
Net Debt 2021 1 253 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,2x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 428 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales 2021 30,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
G Capital Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Spain Jingkaojai Managing Director & Director
Chokchai Prasertchaiyaporn SVP-Accounting & Finance Department
Boonsak Chiempricha Chairman
Sutthi Sripratum First EVP-Operation Function
Narongpoj Longchupol Head-Internal Audit & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-44.95%12
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-14.53%10 506
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.11.25%6 664
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.3.80%4 113
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-3.47%3 683
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-12.86%3 459