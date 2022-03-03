Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. G Capital Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCAP   TH5035010005

G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GCAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

G Capital Public : Notification of Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022

03/03/2022 | 07:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
03 Mar 2022 19:05:41
Headline
Notification of Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022
Symbol
GCAP
Source
GCAP
Full Detailed News 
                Shareholders meeting's resolution

Subject                                  : Shareholders meeting's resolution
Shareholder's meeting date               : 03-Mar-2022
Meeting's resolution                     : Accordingly approved with board's 
resolution
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

G Capital pcl published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 12:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:21aG CAPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shar..
PU
02/28G Capital Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend Payment for the Year 2021, Payable o..
CI
2021Nat Thanatatyankij acquired Sabaijai Money Company Limited from G Capital Public Compan..
CI
2021G Capital Public Company Limited Appoints Yongyuth Tariyo as A Director
CI
2021G Capital Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
2021G Capital Public Company Limited agreed to acquire remaining 49% stake in Sabaijai Mone..
CI
2021G Capital Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021G Capital Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Wipada Tantiprabha as Indepen..
CI
2021G Capital Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
2021G Capital Public Company Limited Approves the Dividend Payment, Payable on 25 May 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 142 M 4,38 M 4,38 M
Net income 2020 3,90 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net Debt 2020 1 624 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 130x
Yield 2020 2,96%
Capitalization 690 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
G Capital Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Spain Jingkaojai Managing Director & Director
Chokchai Prasertchaiyaporn SVP-Accounting & Finance Department
Boonsak Chiempricha Chairman
Sutthi Sripratum First EVP-Operation Function
Narongpoj Longchupol Head-Internal Audit & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.50%21
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-2.09%14 740
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.0.88%7 127
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-1.63%4 026
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-8.52%3 823
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-3.76%3 677